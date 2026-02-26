Rajasthan Recipes: Safed Maas, Dhoongar Laal Chicken

The cuisine of Rajasthan is primarily vegetarian.

But the state is also known for its delicious rich meat dishes, historically rooted in royal hunting traditions of the Rajputs.

Spicy and flavourful is how Rajasthani food may be characterised. Millets, wheat, barley, lentils, legumes comprise staples.

Besan or chickpea/gram flour is a major ingredient, used in several delicacies, as are peanuts and sesame. The spice content of the food is quite high. Fresh green chillies or dry red ones, are integral to their diet and local Mathania red chilies are used, either whole or coarsely powdered.

The passion of the maharajas of Rajasthan for shikar has been largely responsible for shaping culinary art in Rajasthan. The unique creation of the maharajas is Junglee Maas. The Kachchwaaha family of Jaipur in Rajasthan is the originator of the delicacy called Safed Maas or white meat, prepared with cashews, almonds, fresh coconut kernel paste, dry druits, yoghurt, white pepper and poppy seeds.

Popular in the royal kitchens of Rajputs, Neha Srivastava, a home chef who posts her recipes on Instagram, offers Adrika Anand a recipe for this delicacy.

Khad dishes are popular too and it is a technique utilised to cook meat, baked in a pit, dug underground.

Anchal Raghav of Chanoud Garh, a heritage hotel outside Jodhpur, provides a recipe for Dhoongar Laal Chicken or smoked chicken cooked in a red tomato-yoghurt gravy.

Photograph: Neha Srivastava for Rediff

Safed Maas

Recipe by Neha Srivastava

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1 kg mutton

2 cups hung curd or yoghurt

3 large onions, chopped

½ cup garlic, chopped

1 tbsp sonf or fennel seeds

2 whole dried red chilies

1 tbsp brown dhania or coriander seeds

2 tbsp cashew paste

3 tbsp oil

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

Method

Beat the hung youghurt till there are no lumps.

Keep aside.

Coarsely grind the coriander seeds.

Keep aside.

In a pressure cooker, over medium heat, sauté the onions, garlic, fennel, coriander, dried chilies in the oil.

The onions should turn translucent but don't let them brown.

Add the mutton at this stage and fry till dry.

Add the yohurt, cashew paste, salt and fry for 2-3 minutes more.

Close the lid of the pressure cooker and let it cook for 3 whistles.

Photograph: Anchal Raghav for Rediff

Dhoongar Laal Chicken

Recipe by Anchal Raghav

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

5-6 pieces chicken

1 large onion, finely sliced

1 tej patta or bay leaf

1 bara elaichi or black cardamom

2 laung or cloves

1-inch stick dalcheeni or cinnamon

2 tbsp mustard oil

5 tbsp tomato paste

5 tbsp yoghurt

½ tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

1-2 tsp chilly powder or to taste

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped

For the dhoongar for smoking the chicken:

2 pieces charcoal

2 laung or cloves

¼ tsp ghee

A steel container or bowl

Method

Heat mustard oil, over medium heat, in a thick-bottomed saucepan or a kadhai.

Add the bay leaf, cloves, cinnamon, black cardamom, followed by the onions.

Fry the onions till translucent and then add the chicken and fry.

Reduce the heat and let the onions and the chicken fry till golden brown.

Add the tomato paste, yoghurt, ginger paste, garlic paste, turmeric, coriander powder, red chilly powder, salt.

Stir till it begins to simmer.

Cover and allow it cook for at least 15-20 minutes over low heat.

When the chicken is cooked, take off the lid and fry for a few minutes on high heat.

When the oil separates, the masala is well fried and the chicken is cooked and ready.

Add the chopped fresh coriander and the dhoongar.

Aanchal's Note: Dhoongar is a technique of imparting a smoked flavour to a dish.

Take the steel bowl and place it in the centre of the cooked dish.

Put the live coal/charcoal in it and add the cloves dipped in the ghee and cover the whole dish.

Leave it for 30 minutes and discard the coal while serving.