8 Tips To Fight Bad Breath

A dry mouth can occur while you are asleep, so hydrating first thing in the morning gets rid of a night's worth of accumulated bacteria that can contribute to bad breath, advises Dr Karishma Jaradi, head dental surgeon, Dentzz Dental.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Fernanda Latronico/Pexels.com

Despite regular brushing and flossing, everyone tends to experience bad breath also known as halitosis at some or the other time.

It has been researched that more than 80 million people tend to suffer from long-lasting halitosis. In most cases, this dental malady tends to originate from the gums and tongue.

Bad breath can be very uncomfortable, putting the person in an awkward position, but it is a common condition and there are plentiful ways to avert it.

The roots of this dental issue are not secretive: Oral cavities, gum ailments, faulty dental hygiene, coated tongue (a yellow or white coating on the tongue, typically due to inflammation) are among the most commonly known causes.

Umpteen bacteria reside in our mouths and some of them on the tongue or underneath the gumline or in pockets generated by gum ailments between gums and teeth.

Other causes may encompass undernourishment (fat breakdown lends your breath a fruity smell), unrestrained diabetes, and dry mouth.

Contagions like painful throat or sinusitis, or abdominal complaints, such as ulcers, heartburn, and being lactose intolerance, can all lead to bad breath.

It can also be caused by underlying dental diseases like cavities, gum diseases, and food lodgement. A visit to your dental care expert is recommended to cure these.

Here are some tips that will help you fight bad breath as well as facilitate in upholding a healthy mouth on a regular basis:

1. Efficient brushing technique

You definitely are aware of the fact that proper brushing of teeth will aid in whisking away odours. But the primary aspect to comprehend is that are you doing it appropriately?

It is recommended to brush enamels twice a day and it is prudent to properly brush all teeth surfaces, including the gum line and internal portion of the teeth close to the tongue and the palate.

To get rid of foul breath, you must invest time in brushing the overall surface of your tongue where bad microorganisms tend to loiter the most after you have finished brushing the teeth and gum line.

Additionally, you may also try an extra round of brushing with baking soda to lessen the acidity in the mouth, thus making it hard for the germs and microbes that lead to the growth of bad breath.

2. Daily flossing can lend a helping hand

Flossing will help in removing the food fragments that tend to get stuck in between the enamels that a toothbrush possibly cannot reach out to.

If the food particles are not removed, the bacteria will start feeding on it, thus paving the way for bad breath.

3. Consider stimulating saliva production

Saliva plays a very important role in reducing bad breath by moistening the mouth.

A dry mouth can be the major cause of halitosis. Hence, you must try eating sugar-free chewing gum which will surely encourage the production of saliva.

The increased flow of saliva will facilitate washing away food remains and germs causing bad breath.

4. Brushing or scraping your tongue is beneficial too

To eliminate any remains that may be accumulating in between the taste buds and folds in the tongue, it is advisable that one must invest in a reasonable tool called a tongue scraper.

Scrapping your tongue will help get rid of any food debris stuck to your tongue, thus keeping bad breath at bay.

In case you don't have a tongue scraper, you can also use your toothbrush for brushing your tongue.

5. Choose your edibles wisely

Some nourishments are unsurprisingly harsh on your breath.

Pungent seasonings like vinegar or garlic can stay well past mealtime, so eat them frugally.

It is also advised to avoid sugar-rich, gummy foods that stay on the enamels for long time intervals, and are extremely challenging to eliminate.

6. Smoking and intake of tobacco products is a complete no-no

If you have been looking out for a reason to quit your smoking habits, you definitely have one handy.

Smoking majorly contributes to bad breath. Tobacco can dry out your mouth and can leave a nasty smell that stays even post tooth brushing.

7. Stay hydrated

Ensure that you are drinking an adequate amount of water about 6-to-8-ounce glasses on an everyday basis to escape dryness of the mouth.

Drinking water will facilitate keeping the bad odour under control since it aids in washing away food particles and bacteria, which are the primary cause of bad breath.

If you have long-lasting dry mouth or have been taking medications that are causing you to have dry mouth, you can always consult with your oral expert who can recommend an over-the-counter saliva substitute.

Staying hydrated is vital, chiefly prior and post a heavy workout, when fast breath can increase dryness in the mouth.

While it's a good practice in itself, ensure to drink enough water the moment you wake up. This is because a dry mouth can occur while you are asleep, so hydrating first thing in the morning lends you a jump on a night's worth of accumulated bacteria that can contribute to bad breath problems.

8. Try munching on healthy edibles like carrots and apples

Indulging in wholesome edibles between meals as fresh fruits and vegetables help in stepping up the flow of your saliva flow to facilitate washing away bacteria present in the teeth, tongue, and gums that can lead to bad breath.

An unfilled stomach from skipping meals can lead to foul breath as abdominal acids tend to build up.

These nibbles can also benefit in alleviating bad breath triggered by hunger or fasting.

Along with the above-mentioned tips, timely dental visits and appropriate oral sanitation are important for a restored mouth and to reduce bad breath problems. These remedies can make a big difference in your overall oral hygiene.