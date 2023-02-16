Heard Of One Minute Saree?

IMAGE: Sasha Revankar, owner of One Minute Saree, a direct-to-consumer online saree brand, at the India Beach Fashion Week 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

One Minute Saree, a direct-to-consumer online saree brand founded by Indo-American Sasha Revankar, was at the centre of attention during the India Beach Fashion Week 2023, which culminated in Goa on Tuesday.

Revankar presented 14 different looks during the fashion show with the aim to keep the saree relevant in the modern age and for future generations.

"The One Minute Saree concept is for people like me who are residing in the US. This concept is basically to make it easier and accessible to the people, especially the younger generation who are worried about hassles of wearing a saree," the designer told PTI at the sidelines of the event.

According to Revankar, the traditional way of wearing a saree is really complicated "unless you have a company who is teaching you".

The One Minute Saree concept was introduced "so that anybody can wear a saree."

"Being based in the USA, there is a lot of popularity for Indian weddings. So, we wanted to make wearing a saree possible," the designer added.

Revankar said she was ready to launch the company in March 2020.

"I had put some advertisements on Facebook and the very next day it was lockdown.

"With one advertisement, my cousin sent me a message and she said that her friend found this as a great concept," Revankar said.

It took two years for the official launch, she added.

"We wanted to stay sincere and keep the integrity of the saree. But we want to make it easy to wear," she said.

"We take a genuine saree and make it easy to wear."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com