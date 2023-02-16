News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Heard Of One Minute Saree?

Heard Of One Minute Saree?

By REDIFF STYLE
February 16, 2023 12:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sasha Revankar, owner of One Minute Saree, a direct-to-consumer online saree brand, at the India Beach Fashion Week 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo
 

One Minute Saree, a direct-to-consumer online saree brand founded by Indo-American Sasha Revankar, was at the centre of attention during the India Beach Fashion Week 2023, which culminated in Goa on Tuesday.

Revankar presented 14 different looks during the fashion show with the aim to keep the saree relevant in the modern age and for future generations.

"The One Minute Saree concept is for people like me who are residing in the US. This concept is basically to make it easier and accessible to the people, especially the younger generation who are worried about hassles of wearing a saree," the designer told PTI at the sidelines of the event.

According to Revankar, the traditional way of wearing a saree is really complicated "unless you have a company who is teaching you".

The One Minute Saree concept was introduced "so that anybody can wear a saree."

"Being based in the USA, there is a lot of popularity for Indian weddings. So, we wanted to make wearing a saree possible," the designer added.

Revankar said she was ready to launch the company in March 2020.

"I had put some advertisements on Facebook and the very next day it was lockdown.

"With one advertisement, my cousin sent me a message and she said that her friend found this as a great concept," Revankar said.

It took two years for the official launch, she added.

"We wanted to stay sincere and keep the integrity of the saree. But we want to make it easy to wear," she said.

"We take a genuine saree and make it easy to wear."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Miss India Sini Shetty WOWs In Saris
Miss India Sini Shetty WOWs In Saris
How to stand out in a sari: Style tips from Kajol
How to stand out in a sari: Style tips from Kajol
Mandira's Cheerful Sari Looks
Mandira's Cheerful Sari Looks
'Marriages are going out of fashion'
'Marriages are going out of fashion'
Nikki Takes On Trump!
Nikki Takes On Trump!
SC to hear Swamy's PIL on Ram Setu as monument
SC to hear Swamy's PIL on Ram Setu as monument
Rahul replies to privilege motion on Modi remarks
Rahul replies to privilege motion on Modi remarks

More like this

Anupama's Love Affair With The Sari!

Anupama's Love Affair With The Sari!

Janhvi, Ananya, Alia's BOLD Sari Blouses

Janhvi, Ananya, Alia's BOLD Sari Blouses

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances