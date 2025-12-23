8 Things You Must Know About Paracetamol

Paracetamol is a go-to medication in most homes.

Easy to buy and widely trusted, it is commonly used to ease headaches, fever, body pain or discomfort linked to early or less severe arthritis, says Mayo Clinic, the well-known American medical centre.

But this familiarity often leads people to reach for the tablet at the first hint of unease. Taking paracetamol is something that deserves careful attention and should not be done too casually or too often.



Paracetamol is also known as acetaminophen or brand name Tylenol or brand name Dolo or brand name Calpol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon

1. How Paracetamol Brings Down Fever and Eases Pain

Paracetamol reduces fever by acting on the brain's temperature-regulating centre, helping bring an elevated body heat back down to normal, says WebMD.

When it comes to pain relief, the medicine interferes with the transmission of pain messages to the brain. It also appears to limit the production of specific substances involved in triggering pain and inflammation, making discomfort feel less intense, adds WebMD.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

2. Who Should Give Paracetamol A Miss?

People with existing kidney problems or liver disorders are advised to avoid this medication, as it may worsen these conditions, informs Mayo Clinic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon

3. Forms And Strengths Of Paracetamol

According to Medical News Today, it is available in several oral forms, with varying strengths to suit different needs:

Liquid form: 160 mg per 5 ml

Chewable tablet: 160 mg

Standard tablet: 325 mg

Capsule: 325 mg

Oral powder: 160 mg

Photograph: Canva

4. How Much Daily?

The total intake of paracetamol should never exceed 4,000 mg within a 24-hour span, cautions Healthline.

For example, taking 1,000 mg every eight hours helps ensure the total amount remains within the recommended maximum for a single day, says the US' National Institutes of Health.

According to the Mayo Clinic, adults can take three tablets in a day, every six hours, if needed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

5. Overdosage Side Effects

Taking excessive amounts of paracetamol can lead to harmful side effects, most notably severe injury to the liver, states Mayo Clinic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon

6. What To Do If You've Taken Too Much Paracetamol

If you think you, or someone else, has exceeded the recommended amount of paracetamol, seek medical assistance immediately.

Do not wait for symptoms to appear. Call emergency services, go to an emergency room or try to reach a poison control centre as soon as possible, says WebMD. Prompt action can be life-saving.

Photograph: Canva

7. Risks of Paracetamol During Pregnancy

The Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health suggests that taking paracetamol while pregnant could raise the risk of children developing cognitive or behavioural conditions, including autism and ADHD.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

8. Avoid Paracetamol If You Are Drinking?

Consuming paracetamol while drinking alcohol can put serious strain on the liver. As a general rule, it is best to avoid acetaminophen if you regularly consume three or more alcoholic drinks per day, advises Healthline.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.