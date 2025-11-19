HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
5 Ways To Build The Essential Men's Skincare Routine:

November 19, 2025

Everyone’s skin is different, varying between dry, oily, normal, sensitive or a mix.

Men's skin is quite different from women's and needs its own regimen. 

The American Academy of Dermatology advises using oil-free or non-comedogenic products (that don't block the pores) for those who are acne-prone.

While fragrance-free potions should be picked for sensitive skin, avoid items labelled unscented, as they may still contain hidden fragrances that hurt the skin.

 man skin care


Photograph: Kind courtesy Mas Vathon/Pexels

1. Face Cleansing

Wash your face twice a day with a gentle, non-abrasive cleanser to wash away dirt and oil without harming your skin barrier, states Cleveland Clinic.

When shaving, use a sharp razor, go with the grain, skip hot water and finish with moisturiser to calm the skin, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

man skin care

 Photograph: Canva

2. Moisturise Daily

Right after washing your face, while it’s still a little moist, smooth on a moisturiser that matches your skin type.

Opt for hypoallergenic, fragrance-free formulas to lock in hydration -- petrolatum, or petroleum jelly, is one of the safest, most soothing ingredients you can choose, says Mayo Clinic.

 Men skincare

Photograph: Kind courtesy David Chancey/Wikimedia Commons

3. Protect Your Skin From The Sun

Sunlight is the main culprit behind early ageing and skin cancer, warns Harvard Medical School.

Shield your skin daily with a broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen, even on cloudy days or when indoors, informs Mayo Clinic. 

man skin care

Photograph: Kind courtesy Loico/Wikimedia Commons

4. Smart Sweat Control For Men

Men naturally perspire more than women, which often leads to stronger underarm odour.

While many can manage with a regular deodorant, those dealing with hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating) should choose an antiperspirant containing aluminium chloride, as it helps reduce sweat by blocking the glands, advises WebMD.

Apply it at night before sleeping, and rinse it off the next morning to prevent any skin irritation, explains WebMD.

 man skin care

 Photograph: Canva

5. Beat Ingrown Hairs Naturally

If you often struggle with ingrown hairs on your face, gently exfoliate a few times a week to clear away dead skin cells, suggests Cleveland Clinic.

Prefer a more natural touch? Choose products infused with earthy or woody essential oils like sandalwood or cedarwood for a refreshing finish, states Healthline.

