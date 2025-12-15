HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
6 Reasons Why Apricots Are A Superfood

December 15, 2025 16:43 IST

Apricots aren't just nutritious. Health sites, like Cleveland Clinic, place them in the superfood category.

They are naturally low in calories, contain huge amounts of fibre. The US department of agriculture informs that they are packed with valuable nutrients which include beta-carotene, lutein, potassium and a rich mix of vitamins A, C and E, along with zeaxanthin, all contributing to overall health and wellbeing.

Grown in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttaranchal and parts of the North East, called khubani, the fruit finds its way into many special Indian delicacies like Khubani Ki Meetha, apricot chutney, apricot halwa, Shahi Pulau, Kashmiri Apricot Mutton Korma and even kebabs.

Apricots are harvested in May and June in India but dried apricots are readily available.

1. Nutritional Value

Two ripe apricots, weighing roughly 70 gm together, offer 34 calories, 8 gm carbs, just 1 gm protein, and negligible amount -- 0.27 gm fat and 1.5 gm fibre.

They also bring an array of essential micronutrients: Around 8 per cent of your daily Vitamins A and C needs and 4 per cent of your DV of vitamin E and potassium as well, says Healthline.

2. Improve Skin Quality

Vitamins C and E, found in apricots, are widely recognised for supporting healthier skin. These antioxidants help shield cells from the effects of UV rays, minimise the appearance of premature lines and enhance the skin’s natural firmness and bounce, states WebMD.

3. Supports Digestive Health

The fruit can be beneficial for your gut. A cup of the sliced fruit, weighing about 165 gm, offers roughly 3.3 gm gut-friendly fibre, states Healthline.

4. Potassium Rich

A standout source of potassium, just one serving of apricots supplies close to a quarter of the average daily recommendation, states Medical News Today. This essential electrolyte supports nerve function and enables muscles to contract properly, making it vital for overall bodily balance.

5. Boost For Your Eyes

Rich in Vitamin A and beta-carotene, according Cleveland Clinic, these nutrients play a key role in keeping your eyes sharp and healthy.

6. Keep Hydrated

Apricots are naturally juicy, with nearly 86 per cent water and your go-to fruit when you need to stay hydrated. They also supply essential minerals that support your electrolyte balance, helping your body recover and feel steady again after a tough workout, says Cleveland Clinic.

