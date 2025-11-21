What You Must Know About Your Beard!

'Stop touching your beard all the time. Your hands carry bacteria that can trigger acne and irritation.'

Kindly note this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

'No-Shave November' isn't an excuse to abandon grooming. It's a chance to understand what your beard actually needs.

It may sound simple but it perfectly sums up what happens every year when No-Shave November rolls around.

The month-long movement, created to spark conversations around cancer and honour those who lose their hair during treatment, encourages men to ditch their razors and embrace the scruff.

But somewhere between week one and week three, the 'cool solidarity beard' often turns into a fuzzy, flaky, slightly feral situation. And that's when the itching begins.

To figure out how to grow a beard responsibly this month (and still look human), Rediff's Rishika Shah caught up with Senior Plastic and Hair Restoration Surgeon Dr Smriti Nathani, who breaks down what men get wrong, what your skin actually needs and how to survive the month without beard dandruff ruining your social life.

What's the biggest mistake men make during 'No-Shave November'?

The biggest mistake is assuming 'I'm not shaving so I don't have to do anything.'

A lot of men stop cleansing or conditioning the area altogether. What happens then is sweat, oil and dead skin collect under the beard and clog follicles.

That's when you see beard dandruff, inflammation, itchiness, even folliculitis in some cases.

A good beard always starts with clean, healthy skin underneath.

So how does one practice No-Shave November hygienically?

Start with the basics: Cleanse your beard two to three times a week with a mild beard shampoo.

Always pat it dry; rubbing only irritates the skin.

A few drops of a light oil or serum help keep dryness away.

And one under-rated rule -- stop touching your beard all the time. Your hands carry bacteria that can trigger acne and irritation.

IMAGE: Dr Smriti Nathani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Smriti Nathani IMAGE: Dr Smriti Nathani.

Why does beard hygiene matter as much as scalp care?

Your face has sebaceous glands just like your scalp.

When sebum, sweat and dead cells build up under the beard, it behaves exactly like an unwashed scalp -- dandruff, acne, dullness and even some thinning in the beard hair.

Think of your beard as an extension of your scalp. It needs the same balance: hydration and cleanliness.

What does the ideal beard-care routine look like?

Keep it simple and consistent.

Cleanse it with a beard wash 2 to 3 times a week.

Condition with a light beard oil or serum to soften the hair.

Comb it daily to distribute natural oils.

Exfoliate once a week to prevent ingrown hairs.

Groom it and give it light shaping to keep it neat.

Should men use face wash, beard shampoo or both?

Both, but not excessively.

A face wash cleans the skin; a beard shampoo is meant for the hair and follicles.

Overwashing strips your natural oils and dries out the area.

For most men, a beard shampoo twice a week with daily facial cleansing works perfectly.

Beard oils, balms, serums -- what actually works?

Beard oils are great for coarse or dry beards because they nourish and control frizz.

Beard balms work well for longer beards where you need a bit of hold.

Serums are lightweight and perfect for oily or acne-prone skin.

Pick something that suits your skin type. Dry skin loves argan or jojoba oils while oily skin should stick to non-comedogenic serums.

Kindly note this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Roy Kapoor/Instagram

How should men deal with itchiness, dandruff or ingrown hair?

For dandruff, use a zinc-based or antifungal beard wash.

Itchiness usually means the skin barrier is irritated so aloe vera or niacinamide serums help soothe it.

And please exfoliate gently once a week; it keeps follicles clear and prevents ingrown hair.

Avoid scratching or trimming too often; both can worsen irritation.

Any dos and don'ts for trimming and shaping?

Do trim with a clean trimmer in the direction of hair growth. Stretch the skin slightly for an even cut. Use an alcohol-free balm afterward.

Don't dry shave. Trimming after a shower is always easier.

Don't use blunt blades or harsh aftershaves.

Don't over-define the neckline. Keep it natural; a harsh line rarely suits anyone.

Can skincare or nutrition help men with patchy or uneven growth?

Absolutely.

Hair growth reflects overall health.

Make sure you are getting enough protein, zinc, biotin and vitamin D.

Gentle exfoliation and facial massages help blood circulation.

If the patchiness is persistent, then treatments like PRP or topical minoxidil can help but only under medical supervision.

One under-rated beard habit and one trend men should stop following?

Exfoliating under the beard.

It truly changes texture, prevents ingrown hairs and keeps the skin healthy.

A trend we should stop is the obsession with heavy DIY oils.

They clog pores and make acne worse. Stick to lightweight, dermatologically tested formulas.