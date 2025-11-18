Try A Papaya: For Everything From Easy Digestion To Glowing Skin

This fruit, best had with a squeeze of lime, delivers a hefty dose of vitamin C and other protective plant compounds.

Its unique nutrients may lower the risk of certain cancers, support a healthier heart, and offer a host of other advantages, states Healthline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy alleksana/Pexels

1. Nutritional Snapshot

A papaya of around 157 gm delivers roughly 67 calories, with only trace amounts of protein and fat. It offers about 17 gm carbs, including 2.6 gm fibre and just over 12 gm naturally-occurring sugars, making it a light yet nourishing choice, says Cleveland Clinic.

It's a good fruit for those suffering high blood sugar because of its decent GI (glycemic index that keeps blood sugar from spiking), confirms Healthline.

Photograph: Canva

2. For Healthy Vision

Certain natural elements in papaya are believed to reduce inflammation and protect the eyes from age-related damage, including conditions like macular degeneration, according to Medical News Today.

The fruit’s bright orange tint comes from carotene, a pigment associated with sharper vision and reduced risk of night-time sight problems.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sora Shimazaki/Pexels

3. Eases Digestion Process

Papaya holds two key enzymes, papain and chymopapain. Both are known for breaking down proteins. These natural agents can ease digestion and help calm inflammation, informs WebMD.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Marcelo Chagas/Pexels

4. Youthful Skin

Packed with protective compounds like lycopene, papaya is a good dietary weapon in the fight against early signs of ageing. These powerful antioxidants help counter everyday free-radical harm, encouraging smoother, fresher-looking skin, states Healthline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Antoni Shkraba Studio/Pexels

5. Stronger Bones

The fruit offers a helpfully good dose of vitamin K, a nutrient linked to maintaining sturdy bones, as per Medical News Today. Getting enough of it encourages better calcium uptake and reduces how much calcium the body loses, allowing more to be used for bone repair and building bone resilience.

Photograph: Canva

6. Benefits Of Papaya Seeds

Papaya seeds can tackle unwanted gut parasites.

Early research indicates that certain elements within the seeds may aid in clearing harmful organisms from the digestive system.

There’s also some evidence suggesting the seeds could boost liver health, states WebMD.

Photograph: Canva

7. For Glossier, Healthier Hair

The vitamin A in papaya encourages the scalp to produce natural oils, helping to moisturise, fortify and shield your hair for improved strength and shine, says Healthline.