How to cheat on a diet

December 09, 2018 09:00 IST

Changing the work 'cheat' with 'treat' can make all the difference.

Photograph: Courtesy Padma Lakshmi/Instagram. Pic used for representational purpose only.

For almost everyone, food is one of the greatest pleasures.

It's something everyone makes room for. But can you afford to eat your favourite treats while on a weight loss plan?

'Cheat meals are an indication of not being happy with your diet,' Mascha Davis, a dietician told CNN.

The decision to include treat meals may vary from person to person.

Here are some considerations to incorporate treat meals into your eating plan:

1. Lose the guilt

Feeling guilty about the indulging not only denies the pleasure, but it can also lead to emotionally driven eating, which will result in weight gain and set you up for a poor relationship with food.

2. Consider the timing

Starting a diet plan by incorporating a daily or weekly treat meal can make sense to some. But others might hold off until an initial goal is reached.

3. Be true to your indulgences

It is important to choose food one really enjoys.

It can be a cheeseburger on a small whole-wheat bun or a fruit or a piece of candy, whatever suits you.

Whether you call them treats, splurges or something else, most agree that there are positive aspects of including them in your diet.