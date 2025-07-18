Have You Seen These Cool Work Desks?

We'd asked you, dear readers, to send us a picture of your cute and quirky work desk.

Nitya Kaushik, founder of TheCreativeQShop certainly has a colourful desk.

Mandalas, post-its, canvas paintings, quirky stationery -- her desk is a vibrant reflection of the artist who owns it.

Scroll down to see the artist at work:

Do you want to see how a design graduate decorates her workspace?

Meet Shristi Sahoo, a National Institute of Fashion Technology graduate who works in Mumbai, who believes that spaces carry energy, and "having an aesthetic work desk sets the right mood for a long day at work."

"I've added two of my own paintings to the space -- one inspired by a lotus pond in Goa and the other a spiritual piece featuring the unalome symbol, which represents rising through the mud and the spiral journey of life," Shristi explains.

"My favourite mandala cup, in shades of purple representing the crown chakra, adds a touch of calm; it turns every cup of tea into a little ritual of positivity. It serves as a vessel that energetically 'programs' the liquid it holds -- a reminder that what we consume absorbs the energy we surround it with.

"I've also placed statues of Nandi and Sai Baba, my guru, on the desk -- quiet reminders of grounding and guidance," she tells us.

And finally, see how media professional Purva Khole lights up her office space:

Purva's desk feels blessed with the divine presence of a glass Lord Ganesha.

The miniature pandas, a quirky cat figure, and a Brazilian wood plant tell us that she is both playful and deeply connected to nature.

