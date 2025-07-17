HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Is Your Work Desk Pretty? Send Us A Pic

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
July 17, 2025 12:39 IST

Mail a photograph of your work desk to getahead@rediff.com (subject line: My Work Desk) with a few lines about what makes it special to you.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Antoni Shkraba Studio/Pexels.com

A new employee's beautifully decorated work desk recently went viral on social media.

It featured sheer curtains, fairy lights, and a host of cute collectibles, including an idol of Lord Buddha.

Turns out, a little creativity hurt no one.

If you look around the office, we are sure you'd notice how each desk is a unique reflection of the person who owns it.

It also got us thinking: How do YOU decorate your workspace?

Do you have a plant or fresh flowers that make your desk come alive?

Is there a picture of your spouse/kid you really miss?

A quirky calendar with colourful post-its? Or a stack of books by your favourite authors?

It could also be a clipping of a motivational quote that inspires you.

We wouldn't be surprised if you love displaying your fancy stationery.

Who can resist a pretty-looking workspace?

Honestly, we'd love to see how you personalise your desk.

Mail a photograph of your work desk to getahead@rediff.com (subject line: My Work Desk) with a few lines about what makes it special to you.

It could be colourful, creative, functional or a mix of oddly unique items that define YOU!

The best ones will be featured on Rediff!

REDIFF GETAHEAD
