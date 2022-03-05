Has Online Dating Given Women More POWER?

81% female users say online dating helps them overcome their shyness and boosts their confidence.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Barbara Ribeiro/Pexels.com

Though women should be appreciated every single day, March is a special month for the ladies.

Recently when dating app QuackQuack crossed the 16 million registered users, it conducted a survey among its female users to understand their perspective of women empowerment in the world of virtual dating.

The survey outlined how women view dating in terms of empowerment and what difference has feminism made in the game.

These are some interesting findings from the report:

Women know what they deserve

How do empowered women date differently?

The survey revealed that 85% female users were very well aware of what they wanted and knew what they deserved as opposed to 15% users who said that they needed time to open up and be vocal.

Majority of the women who participated in the survey weren't ready to settle for less, which is exactly how it should be.

In fact there was a 11% increase in the number of women signing up for the dating app in the pandemic, suggesting that women are ready to adapt to the new methods of dating.

Similarly 81% female users believed that online dating provides them with a platform that helps them overcome their shyness and boosts their confidence.

Women prioritise themselves

Changing for someone or trying to change someone isn’t acceptable to the new age women.

61% users believe in just being themselves and not changing for someone. The remaining 39% users said they tried to make themselves more desirable for their matches.

56% female respondents said that they'd prioritise themselves and walk out of a relationship if necessary. They also refused to give away their power in contrast to 44% users who said that they'd give chances and try to make things work before leaving.

Consent is everything

Strong women know how to take a stand for themselves and say NO or YES when the situation demands.

82% female users who participated in the survey strongly believed in the concept of consent.

In fact, consent is important even if it involves their significant other. And women are not at all afraid to speak up.

Women have become more open towards the digital world

Making the first move isn't just limited to men now. 68% users said that online dating gives a sense of safety and a sea of options to choose from.

They were not afraid to make the first move and check if their match could turn into a potential partner.

A majority of women who were willing to adapting to the new culture, belonged to West Bengal and the North East.

Smashing the gender norms

Women are not afraid to take the lead in their lives. 62% of the users were open to a love marriage ahead.

They didn't care about what anyone would say because they took full control of their lives.

Speaking about the survey findings, Ravi Mittal, founder and CEO of Quack Quack said "It's good to see women getting empowered."

"The world is ready to take in this new change and adapt. With increasing awareness, women are getting more independent. Finding a partner is not just for the sake of it now, women are looking for someone who's emotionally vulnerable, ethically strong and an equal," Mittal added.