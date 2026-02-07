Google Pixel 10a Coming In March

What will the new Google Pixel 10a look like?

This affordable Pixel is due to arrive on March 5, featuring a dual-lens camera system on the back, a flat metallic chassis and a centred punch-hole screen.

It is likely to be powered by Google's Tensor G4 processor while sporting an AMOLED display.

How special will the coming Google Pixel 10a be?

Kindly note all the images has been posted only for representational purposes. All photographs: Kind courtesy Google

1. First Glimpses

Recently-surfaced images, reportedly published by YTECHB, showcase the Pixel 10a from various viewpoints. The handset appears in a dark finish and follows Google's well-known aesthetic.

2. Screen Specifications Rumoured

The upcoming Pixel is expected to carry a 6.3-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, offering fluid visuals via a 120 Hz refresh rate and brightness levels said to peak at around 2,000 nits.

3. Camera Setup

In the photography department, the device is believed to feature a 48 MP main sensor paired with a 13 MP ultra-wide lens. For self-portraits and video chats, a 13 MP front-facing camera is likely.

4. Distinct Rear Camera Design

At the back, the smartphone seemingly adopts a dual-lens arrangement housed within a horizontal, capsule-shaped camera strip, accompanied by a single flash module.

5. Physical Controls Placement

The leaked visuals suggest the power key is positioned above the volume buttons along the right side of the frame, maintaining a practical and familiar layout.

6. Front Look And Borders

From the front, the Pixel 10a might feature a centrally-placed punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera, surrounded by comparatively noticeable bezels.

7. Maybe Multiple Colour Finishes?

In addition to the dark variant, another render highlights the phone in a blue tone with slightly narrower borders, indicating that Google may introduce more colour options while keeping the overall design closely aligned with the Pixel 9a.