HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Google Pixel 10a Coming In March

Google Pixel 10a Coming In March

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 07, 2026 10:56 IST

x

What will the new Google Pixel 10a look like?

This affordable Pixel is due to arrive on March 5, featuring a dual-lens camera system on the back, a flat metallic chassis and a centred punch-hole screen.

It is likely to be powered by Google's Tensor G4 processor while sporting an AMOLED display.

How special will the coming Google Pixel 10a be?

 google phone

Kindly note all the images has been posted only for representational purposes. All photographs: Kind courtesy Google

1. First Glimpses

Recently-surfaced images, reportedly published by YTECHB, showcase the Pixel 10a from various viewpoints. The handset appears in a dark finish and follows Google's well-known aesthetic.

google phone

2. Screen Specifications Rumoured

The upcoming Pixel is expected to carry a 6.3-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, offering fluid visuals via a 120 Hz refresh rate and brightness levels said to peak at around 2,000 nits.

google phone

3. Camera Setup

In the photography department, the device is believed to feature a 48 MP main sensor paired with a 13 MP ultra-wide lens. For self-portraits and video chats, a 13 MP front-facing camera is likely.

google phone

4. Distinct Rear Camera Design

At the back, the smartphone seemingly adopts a dual-lens arrangement housed within a horizontal, capsule-shaped camera strip, accompanied by a single flash module.

google phone

5. Physical Controls Placement

The leaked visuals suggest the power key is positioned above the volume buttons along the right side of the frame, maintaining a practical and familiar layout.

google phone

6. Front Look And Borders

From the front, the Pixel 10a might feature a centrally-placed punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera, surrounded by comparatively noticeable bezels.

google phone

7. Maybe Multiple Colour Finishes?

In addition to the dark variant, another render highlights the phone in a blue tone with slightly narrower borders, indicating that Google may introduce more colour options while keeping the overall design closely aligned with the Pixel 9a.

REDIFF GADGETS
Share:

More News Coverage

Rediff TechGoodle Pixel 10a

RELATED STORIES

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Debuts In India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Debuts In India
ASUS Introduces 16 OLED Gaming Laptop
ASUS Introduces 16" OLED Gaming Laptop
OPPO A6s: Charge Ahead With 80W SUPERVOOC
OPPO A6s: Charge Ahead With 80W SUPERVOOC
Realme 15 Pro Goes Game Of Thrones
Realme 15 Pro Goes Game Of Thrones
Nothing Ear 3 Wireless Earbuds Arrive
Nothing Ear 3 Wireless Earbuds Arrive

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

webstory image 2

7 Fibre-Rich Seeds To Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

webstory image 3

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

VIDEOS

Manipur Tense: Kuki Women Protest 3 MLAs Joining New Govt in Churachandpur5:09

Manipur Tense: Kuki Women Protest 3 MLAs Joining New Govt...

Bihar Police arrest Pappu Yadav in 1995 forgery case amid midnight drama3:21

Bihar Police arrest Pappu Yadav in 1995 forgery case amid...

Shocking CCTV Footage: Man Pelts Stones at Train at Bandra Station0:39

Shocking CCTV Footage: Man Pelts Stones at Train at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO