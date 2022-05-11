News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Goa On The Menu

Goa On The Menu

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
May 11, 2022 17:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hitesh Harisinghani's trip to Goa was truly enjoyable with good food and some amazing photos for the gram.

Forget all your troubles as you glance through these mouth-watering pics that will instantly transport you to the sunshine state.

Don't forget to click on the images to enlarge them!

IMAGE: Can you refuse this plate of spare pork ribs with barbeque sauce, veggies and fries?
All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Pork Amsol goes well with rice, sanna or poi.

 

IMAGE: Brunch dreams are made of this! A beef burger with double cheddar cheese, bacon and barbeque sauce.

 

IMAGE: Beef fry and parotta is a match made in heaven.

 

IMAGE: Squid masala fry with Urrak, a fermented drink made with cashews.

 

IMAGE: Goodness in a plate! Prawns fried with a generous coating of rawa.

 

IMAGE: Like some Egg Florentine for breakfast?

 

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Postcards from my first Goa trip
PIX: Postcards from my first Goa trip
Goa: Beyond the sun, beaches, food and feni
Goa: Beyond the sun, beaches, food and feni
10 secret experiences about Goa no one will tell you
10 secret experiences about Goa no one will tell you
282 skeletons of 1857 'mutiny' soldiers found
282 skeletons of 1857 'mutiny' soldiers found
Al Jazeera says Israel shot and killed its journalist
Al Jazeera says Israel shot and killed its journalist
Mohali attack: History-sheeter from Tarn Taran held
Mohali attack: History-sheeter from Tarn Taran held
Uber Cup: Sindhu loses as Korea thrash India
Uber Cup: Sindhu loses as Korea thrash India

More like this

Beautiful, Magical, Goa

Beautiful, Magical, Goa

Breakfast to dinner: The best of Goa on a platter

Breakfast to dinner: The best of Goa on a platter

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances