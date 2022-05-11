Goa On The Menu

Hitesh Harisinghani's trip to Goa was truly enjoyable with good food and some amazing photos for the gram.

Forget all your troubles as you glance through these mouth-watering pics that will instantly transport you to the sunshine state.

Don't forget to click on the images to enlarge them!

IMAGE: Can you refuse this plate of spare pork ribs with barbeque sauce, veggies and fries?

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Pork Amsol goes well with rice, sanna or poi.

IMAGE: Brunch dreams are made of this! A beef burger with double cheddar cheese, bacon and barbeque sauce.

IMAGE: Beef fry and parotta is a match made in heaven.

IMAGE: Squid masala fry with Urrak, a fermented drink made with cashews.

IMAGE: Goodness in a plate! Prawns fried with a generous coating of rawa.

IMAGE: Like some Egg Florentine for breakfast?