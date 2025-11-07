Glowcations: When Travel Becomes Skincare Routine

More Indians are choosing trips based on beauty rituals, skincare treatments and access to cult products.

The beauty and personal care market is a force to be reckoned with -- not just for its size and growth, but for its influence on where you choose to travel next.

Think a trip to South Korea to achieve the perfect glass skin, or a journey to Paris for French pharmacy must-haves.

According to Booking.com, 93 per cent of Indian travellers are now open to booking dedicated 'glowcations' for multiple skin-specific treatments tailored to their individual needs.

"Travel experiences will move beyond traditional spa retreats and embrace high-tech innovation, with 86 per cent of Indians saying they would consider using artificial intelligence to identify destinations aligned with their personal skincare requirements," says Santosh Kumar, regional manager, South Asia at Booking.com.

"There is a growing desire among travellers to experience a 'glow up'," he adds.

Data from the platform's upcoming report suggests that the appetite for personalisation continues to deepen.

Eighty-six per cent of travellers expressed interest in customised hydration stations that adapt to local climates and activity levels, while 80 per cent are intrigued by smart mirrors capable of analysing pores and hydration to deliver real-time skincare insights.

Meta-discovery platform Skyscanner reports that travel is becoming the new beauty ritual, with 57 per cent of Indian travellers stocking up on skincare and beauty products abroad, and nearly half choosing destinations for their wellness appeal.

According to Skyscanner's travel trends report for 2026, skincare routines and beauty rituals will increasingly shape real-world travel plans and behaviour.

'Think in-flight skincare routines, shopping for local beauty products, and detours to cult-favourite retailers,' Skyscanner noted.

"'Travel beauty isn't just about where to go -- it's about how beauty shapes the way people explore,' the Skyscanner report said.

The platform also found that 53 per cent of Indian travellers have shopped duty-free for make-up, skincare, and fragrances; 48 per cent visit cult beauty stores abroad; and 45 per cent have tried beauty treatments while travelling.

As with many trends, GenZ is leading the way.

Thirty-eight per cent of GenZ travellers plan to seek out beauty treatments and skincare stores while travelling in 2026, compared with just 20 per cent of boomers.

"During our Europe trip, I made sure to keep at least half a day just to browse local French pharmacies for iconic skincare products, while also stocking up on Bioderma and Caudalie," said Snehal Bhatt, a 29-year-old marketer from Bengaluru.

"It was an extra day in Paris, but it was necessary."

"Decades ago, it was Anita Roddick's The Body Shop in London that everyone had to visit. Now, trends have evolved, and new destinations have emerged," said a beauty industry executive.

"Korean beauty has taken the world by storm, and increasingly people travel to South Korea specifically for cult-favourite brands like Laneige or Tirtir -- or lesser-known ones like Tia'm," the executive explained.

Skyscanner calls these travellers 'Glowmads'. They aren't just influencing travel choices -- they are prompting beauty brands and retailers to innovate.

"Travellers are craving speed and simplicity, but not at the cost of quality or sensory joy," Emily Coleman, CEO of New York-based Malin+Goetz.

"As beauty and travel increasingly overlap, and carry-on culture reigns, portable skincare is stepping into the spotlight," Coleman said.

Coleman added that her brand is focusing on expanding in the travel retail space.

"The Travel Essentials Kit at Malin+Goetz is a global top-10 bestseller, showing that prioritising beauty isn't just a luxury anymore -- it's part of how travellers elevate everyday moments on the move," she said.

What lies beneath

53% Shop duty-free for make-up, fragrances, and skincare

48% Visit local cult beauty stores

45% Have tried beauty treatments abroad

Indulging because

50% Want to experience local beauty culture

47% Say it's part of their beauty regime

45% Can access local products they can't get at home

Source: Skyscanner Travel Trends Report 2026

