First look! Radhika Apte smoulders in black

November 13, 2018 09:31 IST

She looks so freaking incredible that you'll find it impossible to take your eyes off her.

Photograph: Courtesy Maxim India/Instagram

Radhika Apte shows off her smouldering curves in leather for Maxim's racy November 2018 cover.

The actor looks sensational as she puts her incredible figure on display in one of her boldest shoots.

Wearing minimal make up and her hair tied up, Radhika nails the diva look in leather separates.

She accessorised her look with large hoop earrings.

'She's one-of-a-kind, and she's made a career of it. @radhikaofficial makes her debut on the cover of the November issue,' wrote Maxim on its Instagram page, unveiling the cover.

Photographed by Jatin Kampani and styled by Aastha Sharma, the cover has been shot at The Westin, Mumbai.