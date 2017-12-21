Behind-the-scenes: What goes on at India's biggest model hunt!

Last updated on: December 23, 2017 09:51 IST

Every year, hundreds of young aspiring models participate in the Lakme Fashion Week model auditions hoping to get a chance to walk the ramp at LFW.

Click here to read our complete coverage of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017

This year too there were 107 participants, out of which only four girls were selected.

We bring you glimpses of what goes into making the cut at the LFW model auditions.

Take a look!

Photographs by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com, video by Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com.

No matter how tall you are, those heels are a must when you are doing the catwalk!

Aspiring models line up for the auditions.

A contestant checks on her make up.

With absolutely no time to rush to the washroom, the waiting room doubles up as a make up zone.

Another participant is all smiles as she does last minute touch ups.

Video by Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

All the participants had one goal -- to win the auditions and walk the ramp at one of India's prestigious fashion weeks, LFW.

But not everyone participating was a bundle of nerves. Some used it to network, while others just ended up making new friends.

The number tags -- possibly the only way to identify the contestants when they walked the ramp. No one knows where these aspirants come from, which families they belong too, etc.

Height is a must here!

But there was no substitute for confidence, grace and poise. The contestants look nervous minutes before stepping on the ramp.

But the minute they finish walking the ramp, they are relaxed again -- the tense muscles break into a smile :)

A model sporting a poker straight face at the auditions.

Another impresses the judges with her catwalk.

Looks like this contestant did a brilliant job masking her nervousness.

Contestants who are done with their auditions, wait for the results.

'Do I want to be in the finals? Yes, of course!'

Meet the finalists (from left) Amrita Ganesh, Parul Shah, Muskaan Bisaria and Aradhana Buragohain. Congratulations!

The winners exchange pleasantries. They say auditions bring out the worst in people.

Surprisingly, at this audition even the ones who didn't make it, left with their heads held high.

The winners with the judges, Jaspreet Chandok, head of fashion IMG Reliance; fashion designer Nikhil Mehra, Esha Gupta; Purnima Lamba, Head of Innovation, Lakmé and fashion choreographer and show director, Lubna Adams.

It's time for a selfie!

A Merry Christmas to all our readers from the winners.