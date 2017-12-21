rediff.com

Behind-the-scenes: What goes on at India's biggest model hunt!

Last updated on: December 23, 2017 09:51 IST

Every year, hundreds of young aspiring models participate in the Lakme Fashion Week model auditions hoping to get a chance to walk the ramp at LFW.

This year too there were 107 participants, out of which only four girls were selected. 

We bring you glimpses of what goes into making the cut at the LFW model auditions. 

Take a look!

Photographs by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.comvideo by Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com.

LFW auditions

No matter how tall you are, those heels are a must when you are doing the catwalk!
Aspiring models line up for the auditions.  

 

LFW model auditions

A contestant checks on her make up.

 

LFW model auditions

With absolutely no time to rush to the washroom, the waiting room doubles up as a make up zone. 

 

LFW model auditions

Another participant is all smiles as she does last minute touch ups.

 

Video by Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

LFW auditions

All the participants had one goal -- to win the auditions and walk the ramp at one of India's prestigious fashion weeks, LFW. 

 

LFW model auditions

But not everyone participating was a bundle of nerves. Some used it to network, while others just ended up making new friends. 

 

LFW model auditions

The number tags -- possibly the only way to identify the contestants when they walked the ramp. No one knows where these aspirants come from, which families they belong too, etc.

 

LFW model auditions

Height is a must here!

 

LFW model auditions

But there was no substitute for confidence, grace and poise. The contestants look nervous minutes before stepping on the ramp. 

 

LFW model auditions

But the minute they finish walking the ramp, they are relaxed again -- the tense muscles break into a smile :)

 

LFW model auditions

A model sporting a poker straight face at the auditions. 

 

LFW model auditions

Another impresses the judges with her catwalk. 

 

LFW model auditions

Looks like this contestant did a brilliant job masking her nervousness.

 

LFW model auditions

Contestants who are done with their auditions, wait for the results. 

 

LFW model auditions

'Do I want to be in the finals? Yes, of course!'

 

LFW model auditions

Meet the finalists (from left) Amrita Ganesh, Parul Shah, Muskaan Bisaria and Aradhana Buragohain. Congratulations!

 

LFW model auditions

The winners exchange pleasantries. They say auditions bring out the worst in people.
Surprisingly, at this audition even the ones who didn't make it, left with their heads held high.

 

LFW model auditions

The winners with the judges, Jaspreet Chandok, head of fashion IMG Reliance; fashion designer Nikhil Mehra, Esha Gupta; Purnima Lamba, Head of Innovation, Lakmé and fashion choreographer and show director, Lubna Adams. 

 

LFW model auditions

It's time for a selfie! 

 

LFW model auditions

A Merry Christmas to all our readers from the winners.

Hitesh Harisinghani / Rediff.com
Tags: Lakme Fashion Week, India
 

