Are fashion weeks hectic? A model speaks

August 28, 2018 16:19 IST

Sonalika Sahay talks about her busy life as a model.

Sonalika Sahay

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

A fashion week is where glamour and style meets talent and creative minds.

Designer shows are lined back to back and models who walk on the ramp have to give it their all and look their best.

At the Lakme Fashion Week, Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com spoke to Sonalika Sahay to find out how exciting it is to be a model.

Watch the video to see Sonalika Sahay talk about her favourite shows and designers.

STYLE FIESTA: Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018

