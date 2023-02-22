News
Giving AFCAT? Last Minute Tips

Giving AFCAT? Last Minute Tips

By rediffGurus
February 22, 2023 13:34 IST
Rediff Guru Air Commodore Nitin Sathe answers questions about the AFCAT exam.

Indian Air Force

If you have registered for the Indian Air Force Common Admission Test -- which is conducted for all three branches of the IAF (flying, technical and ground duty) -- then you will know that the exams are scheduled to be held from February 24-26.

As you continue your revision for the written exam, you may feel the need for a few tips or want to get a few queries answered.

Rediff Guru Air Commodore Nitin Sathe (retd)You can reach out to Rediff Guru Air Commodore Nitin Sathe retired from the Indian Air Force in February 2020 after a distinguished 36-year career.

Today, he is a certified recruiter and personality assessor, who motivates youngsters to join the armed forces.

If you have questions about the AFCAT exam, you can ask Rediff Guru Air Commodore Nitin Sathe by clicking right here.

Main Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Air Force/Twitter
 

rediffGurus
