Rediff.com  » Getahead » Giant Bugs Light Up Belgium Zoo

Giant Bugs Light Up Belgium Zoo

By REDIFF TRAVEL
December 05, 2022 16:24 IST
Glimpses of Planckendael Zoo in Mechelen, Belgium, during its annual China Light show.

This year's show has a giant bug theme, so what do you think of the lantern show?

 

IMAGE: Visitors walk between huge lanterns depicting bugs and flowers. All photographs: Yves Herman/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A child touches a huge lantern depicting a mushroom.

 

IMAGE: A child is amazed to see the huge lanterns depicting giant butterflies.

 

IMAGE: A silhouette of a child walking pass the huge lanterns depicting bugs and mushrooms.

 

IMAGE: Huge butterflies lanterns light up the zoo.

 

IMAGE: A giant chameleon and a huge scorpion in one frame.

 

IMAGE: A pathway through the flowers with looming spiders in their webs above.

 

IMAGE: Visitors walk inside a illuminated beehive.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF TRAVEL
The FUNNIEST ANIMAL PIX!
World Press Photo 2022 Winners!
AWESOME Images Of The Heavens!
Rahul gets HC relief in defamation case till Jan 25
India adds 226 Covid more cases, no new death reported
4 infants die in C'garh hospital, parents blame outage
Lalu's kidney transplant in Singapore successful
