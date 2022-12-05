Giant Bugs Light Up Belgium Zoo

Glimpses of Planckendael Zoo in Mechelen, Belgium, during its annual China Light show.
This year's show has a giant bug theme, so what do you think of the lantern show?
IMAGE: Visitors walk between huge lanterns depicting bugs and flowers. All photographs: Yves Herman/Reuters
IMAGE: A child touches a huge lantern depicting a mushroom.
IMAGE: A child is amazed to see the huge lanterns depicting giant butterflies.
IMAGE: A silhouette of a child walking pass the huge lanterns depicting bugs and mushrooms.
IMAGE: Huge butterflies lanterns light up the zoo.
IMAGE: A giant chameleon and a huge scorpion in one frame.
IMAGE: A pathway through the flowers with looming spiders in their webs above.
IMAGE: Visitors walk inside a illuminated beehive.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com