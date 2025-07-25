From UK To Mumbai: Work Desks You'll Love

We had asked you, dear readers, to send us photographs of your quirky, cool and colourful work desks.

And the results are as creative and colourful as the people who sent them.

Check out some of these interesting work set-ups.

Susmita Bhattacharya, an author and creative writing lecturer at Winchester University, UK, has a vibrant desk where each item tells a story.

"I love having a lot of colour and knick-knacks on my desk," says Sushmita.

"The paintings are by me mostly but I also have one by my daughter and the other by the little Ukrainian girl whose family we hosted a few years ago. I need my stationery and books at hand and my reading glasses too. So important!"

"I also have a few souvenirs from places we've visited and the cover of my debut novel, just to remind me that I'm a writer on days that I don't feel like I am."

Meanwhile, Thane-based media professional Swarupa Dutt finds comfort in this 50-year-old desk which comes with a touch of nostalgia.

"This used to be my sister's desk in school which I now use," she says. "It is over 50 years old. It's large enough for two people to sit facing each other."

The bottles? "They're all hand painted by me," says Swarupa.

Niharika Pande, who works at a leading law firm in Mumbai, likes to keep her desk neat and organised.

See how carefully she has set up her space with calendars, phone numbers, unusual stationery and clever organisers to compartmentalise everything with elegance.

Don't miss the cube she's crafted out of staple pins! Lawyers can be artists too.

Do you also have an interesting workplace that you'd like to show the world?

Mail a photograph of your work desk to getahead@rediff.com (subject line: My Work Desk) with a few lines about what makes it special to you.

It could be colourful, creative, functional or a mix of oddly unique items that define YOU!

The best ones will be featured on Rediff!