Foreign Universities Offer Rs 1,000 Cr Scholarships

The scholarships are expected to support both merit- and need-based categories, including students from non-metro regions and those enrolling in high-demand disciplines such as AI and other STEM fields.

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Six foreign universities have committed a cumulative Rs 1,000 crore scholarship pool as they prepare to admit students to their India campuses starting with the 2026 academic cycle, in a move aimed at expanding access to international degree programmes within the country.

The institutions -- University of Aberdeen, University of Bristol, Illinois Institute of Technology, University of Liverpool, Victoria University, and University of York -- plan to roll out undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, with campus intakes beginning in August and September this year.

Key Points Six foreign universities commit Rs 1,000 crore scholarships to support India campus admissions starting 2026 academic intake cycle.

Institutions will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes with tuition waivers ranging from partial support to full fee coverage.

Scholarships target AI and STEM courses, expanding industry-ready talent pool and access for non-metro and underserved students.

India campuses scholarship push

The institutes plan to offer UG and PG programmes with tuition support ranging from 10 per cent to full fee waivers for selected students, in partnership with Singapore-based educational technology firm Eruditus.

'India continues to see a significant imbalance in student mobility, with nearly 19 Indian students going abroad for every one international student coming into the country, according to reports,' said a statement by Eruditus.

'This outward flow translates into an estimated $70 billion annual spend on overseas education. Even a partial shift -- if 15 to 20 per cent of this demand is met domestically -- could translate into $10 billion to $14 billion in foreign exchange savings,' added Eruditus.

AI STEM programmes expansion

Beyond cost support, the scholarships reflect a broader expansion of capacity in artificial intelligence (AI) and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), with the potential to widen participation and strengthen the industry-ready talent pool, the statement added.

The scholarships are expected to support both merit- and need-based categories, including students from non-metro regions and those enrolling in high-demand disciplines such as AI and other STEM fields.

Tuition fee waivers India

The University of Aberdeen will provide a Rs 2 lakh annual tuition waiver to all students enrolling in its September 2026 intake under its Pioneer Scholarship.

Similarly, Victoria University is offering a Rs 3 lakh annual fee waiver through its VU Block Model India Scholarship for the duration of the programme, subject to admission criteria.

The University of Bristol's Mumbai Enterprise Campus Scholarship includes Rs 5 lakh annual waivers for UG students and Rs 10 lakh for PG candidates with two to four years of work experience.

Illinois Institute of Technology is offering scholarships of up to Rs 20 lakh for UG and Rs 10 lakh for PG students, based on academic performance, achievements, and financial need.

Foreign universities India entry

Meanwhile, the University of Liverpool and the University of York are adopting a combination of merit- and need-based frameworks, with awards determined through internal shortlisting or academic performance.

The University of York is offering up to Rs 3 lakh annually for UG students and Rs 4 lakh for PG students, with continued eligibility linked to academic performance.

Liverpool's scholarships will be granted to students holding conditional admission offers, based on merit and financial need.

"With programmes priced 30 to 40 per cent lower than overseas options and supported by scholarships, these campuses could strengthen capacity in high-demand STEM fields while opening up access to many students and families for whom such opportunities did not previously exist," said Ashwin Damera, cofounder and chief executive officer of Eruditus Executive Education.

The universities are working with Eruditus as a partner for market entry and operational readiness in India.

UGC foreign campus rules

The scholarship framework is also expected to support first-generation learners and students from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, through a mix of partial and full tuition support.

The development comes after the University Grants Commission notified regulations in 2023 allowing foreign universities ranked among the world's top institutions to establish campuses in India, with autonomy over admissions, fees and curriculum, subject to broad regulatory oversight.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff