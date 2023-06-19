Recipe: Mayur's Maharashtrian Appe With Mango Chutney

Appes, or Paniyarams as they are called in South India, is the traditional recipe of steamed balls made out of a mixture of fermented rice and lentils.

There is an alternative 'instant' way of approaching this recipe, but the fermentation process gives it a unique flavour and ensures its nutritional value.

My recipe also has a healthy dose of veggies which not only adds to the crunch but also gives it a colourful appearance. Appes taste amazing with coconut and raw mango chutney.

Appe

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1 cup any short-grained rice, washed, soaked for 5-6 hours

¼ cup yellow mung dal, washed, soaked for 5-6 hours

¼ cup chana dal or Bengal gram, washed, soaked for 5-6 hours

¼ cup urad dal or split white gram, washed, soaked for 5-6 hour

½ tsp methi daana or fenugreek seeds, washed, soaked for 5-6 hours

2 tbsp poha or flattened rice, washed, soaked for 30 minutes

¼ cup finely chopped onions

¼ cup grated carrots

¼ cup finely chopped shimla mirch or green capsicum

¼ cup chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

½ tsp grated ginger

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

Oil for greasing the appe mould and cooking

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

Water

Non-stick appe or paniyaram pan

Method

In a grinder, blend the soaked rice, urad dal, chana dal, mung dal, poha, methi seeds to a smooth paste.

Add water sparingly or only as required.

The batter needs to be of thick consistency.

Transfer the batter into a bowl.

Let the batter rest in a warm spot for 6-8 hours or overnight.

Once the batter has risen, add the vegetables, cumin, dhania, mustard seeds, salt, and mix gently.

Heat the appe pan over medium heat and brush each of the moulds with a little oil.

Carefully pour the batter into each of the moulds.

Cover the pan and allow the appes to cook for about 2-3 minutes on each side or until they become golden brown.

Remove the appes from the pan and transfer to a plate.

Serve hot with coconut and raw mango chutney, chutney powder, or ketchup, if you must.

Coconut and Raw Mango Chutney

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1 cup sliced fresh coconut

½ cup kairi or raw mango, sliced

2 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

1 tbsp pre-roasted chana dal or Bengal gram

2 light green chillies, roughly chopped

½ inch-piece ginger, chopped

1 tsp jaggery

Pinch black salt

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Drinking water

For the tempering

1 tsp oil, preferably coconut oil

1 tsp urad dal or skinned white gram

½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 dry red chilly

Sprig curry leaves

Method