Recipe: Mayur's Maharashtrian Appe With Mango Chutney

Recipe: Mayur's Maharashtrian Appe With Mango Chutney

By MAYUR SANAP
June 19, 2023 13:24 IST
Appes, or Paniyarams as they are called in South India, is the traditional recipe of steamed balls made out of a mixture of fermented rice and lentils.

There is an alternative 'instant' way of approaching this recipe, but the fermentation process gives it a unique flavour and ensures its nutritional value.

My recipe also has a healthy dose of veggies which not only adds to the crunch but also gives it a colourful appearance. Appes taste amazing with coconut and raw mango chutney.

Appe

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 1 cup any short-grained rice, washed, soaked for 5-6 hours
  • ¼ cup yellow mung dal, washed, soaked for 5-6 hours
  • ¼ cup chana dal or Bengal gram, washed, soaked for 5-6 hours
  • ¼ cup urad dal or split white gram, washed, soaked for 5-6 hour
  • ½ tsp methi daana or fenugreek seeds, washed, soaked for 5-6 hours
  • 2 tbsp poha or flattened rice, washed, soaked for 30 minutes
  • ¼ cup finely chopped onions
  • ¼ cup grated carrots
  • ¼ cup finely chopped shimla mirch or green capsicum
  • ¼ cup chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves
  • ½ tsp grated ginger
  • 1 tsp chopped garlic
  • 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • Oil for greasing the appe mould and cooking
  • Salt to taste, about 2 tsp
  • Water
  • Non-stick appe or paniyaram pan

Method

  • In a grinder, blend the soaked rice, urad dal, chana dal, mung dal, poha, methi seeds to a smooth paste.
    Add water sparingly or only as required.
    The batter needs to be of thick consistency.
    Transfer the batter into a bowl.
    Let the batter rest in a warm spot for 6-8 hours or overnight.
    Once the batter has risen, add the vegetables, cumin, dhania, mustard seeds, salt, and mix gently.
  • Heat the appe pan over medium heat and brush each of the moulds with a little oil.
    Carefully pour the batter into each of the moulds.
    Cover the pan and allow the appes to cook for about 2-3 minutes on each side or until they become golden brown.
    Remove the appes from the pan and transfer to a plate.
    Serve hot with coconut and raw mango chutney, chutney powder, or ketchup, if you must.

Coconut and Raw Mango Chutney

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sliced fresh coconut
  • ½ cup kairi or raw mango, sliced
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves
  • 1 tbsp pre-roasted chana dal or Bengal gram
  • 2 light green chillies, roughly chopped
  • ½ inch-piece ginger, chopped
  • 1 tsp jaggery
  • Pinch black salt
  • Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
  • Drinking water

For the tempering

  • 1 tsp oil, preferably coconut oil
  • 1 tsp urad dal or skinned white gram
  • ½ tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • 1 dry red chilly
  • Sprig curry leaves

Method

  • In a blender jar, grind all the ingredients with a little water to make a chutney.
    Transfer the chutney into a bowl and adjust salt as per taste.
  • Heat the oil in a tempering pan.
    Add the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, urad dal, and allow them to crackle for a few seconds.
    Add the curry leaves and the red chilly.
    Take off heat.
    Pour the tempering over the chutney and give it a good mix.
    Serve.

MAYUR SANAP
