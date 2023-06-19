Recipe: Mayur's Maharashtrian Appe With Mango Chutney

Appes, or Paniyarams as they are called in South India, is the traditional recipe of steamed balls made out of a mixture of fermented rice and lentils.
There is an alternative 'instant' way of approaching this recipe, but the fermentation process gives it a unique flavour and ensures its nutritional value.
My recipe also has a healthy dose of veggies which not only adds to the crunch but also gives it a colourful appearance. Appes taste amazing with coconut and raw mango chutney.
Appe
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients
- 1 cup any short-grained rice, washed, soaked for 5-6 hours
- ¼ cup yellow mung dal, washed, soaked for 5-6 hours
- ¼ cup chana dal or Bengal gram, washed, soaked for 5-6 hours
- ¼ cup urad dal or split white gram, washed, soaked for 5-6 hour
- ½ tsp methi daana or fenugreek seeds, washed, soaked for 5-6 hours
- 2 tbsp poha or flattened rice, washed, soaked for 30 minutes
- ¼ cup finely chopped onions
- ¼ cup grated carrots
- ¼ cup finely chopped shimla mirch or green capsicum
- ¼ cup chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves
- ½ tsp grated ginger
- 1 tsp chopped garlic
- 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
- 1 tsp rai or mustard seeds
- Oil for greasing the appe mould and cooking
- Salt to taste, about 2 tsp
- Water
- Non-stick appe or paniyaram pan
Method
- In a grinder, blend the soaked rice, urad dal, chana dal, mung dal, poha, methi seeds to a smooth paste.
Add water sparingly or only as required.
The batter needs to be of thick consistency.
Transfer the batter into a bowl.
Let the batter rest in a warm spot for 6-8 hours or overnight.
Once the batter has risen, add the vegetables, cumin, dhania, mustard seeds, salt, and mix gently.
- Heat the appe pan over medium heat and brush each of the moulds with a little oil.
Carefully pour the batter into each of the moulds.
Cover the pan and allow the appes to cook for about 2-3 minutes on each side or until they become golden brown.
Remove the appes from the pan and transfer to a plate.
Serve hot with coconut and raw mango chutney, chutney powder, or ketchup, if you must.
Coconut and Raw Mango Chutney
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients
- 1 cup sliced fresh coconut
- ½ cup kairi or raw mango, sliced
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves
- 1 tbsp pre-roasted chana dal or Bengal gram
- 2 light green chillies, roughly chopped
- ½ inch-piece ginger, chopped
- 1 tsp jaggery
- Pinch black salt
- Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
- Drinking water
For the tempering
- 1 tsp oil, preferably coconut oil
- 1 tsp urad dal or skinned white gram
- ½ tsp rai or mustard seeds
- ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
- 1 dry red chilly
- Sprig curry leaves
Method
- In a blender jar, grind all the ingredients with a little water to make a chutney.
Transfer the chutney into a bowl and adjust salt as per taste.
- Heat the oil in a tempering pan.
Add the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, urad dal, and allow them to crackle for a few seconds.
Add the curry leaves and the red chilly.
Take off heat.
Pour the tempering over the chutney and give it a good mix.
Serve.