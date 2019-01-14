rediff.com

Makar Sankranti Special: Dryfruit ladoo and til chikki

Makar Sankranti Special: Dryfruit ladoo and til chikki

January 14, 2019 14:34 IST

Home chef Siddhi Panchal shares two sugar-free recipes. 

Dry fruit ladoo

Ingredients:

  • 500 gm dates
  • 1 tbsp clarified butter
  • 4-5 finely chopped figs
  • 200 gm finely chopped mix dry fruits

Method:

  • Place and pan on the gas and heat it. Add clarified butter. On low flame, wait for it to melt.
  • Add mixed dry fruits and on keep stirring for two minutes on a low-medium flame. Transfer the dry fruits to a plate and keep aside. 
  • In the same pan, add ghee. Keep on low flame and add chopped figs and dates. Mix them well and roast for a minute. Add the roasted dry fruits and mix well. Roast for two minutes.
  • The ladoo mixture is ready. You can turn off the flame. Empty the pan into a plate greased with ghee and let the mixture cool, before you start rolling the ladoos. 

Til chikki 

Ingredients: 

  • 1 cup sesame seeds
  • 3/4 cup jaggery, grated
  • 1 tbsp ghee

Method:

  • Heat the pan and add sesame seeds in it. On a medium flame roast sesame seeds till you hear the popup sound. Once it begins to pop up switch off the flame and remove it in a bowl or plate.
  • Reheat the pan and add ghee. Once the ghee melts add grated jaggery. Mix well. Let the jaggery melt and do not overcook.
  • Once the jaggery completely melts and gets a good consistency instantly add roasted sesame seeds in it and mix it well, stir continuously to infuse the ingredients together.
  • Turn off the flame and transfer the content to a greased plate.
  • Spread the mixture evenly and smooth the surface with spatula and cut in desired shape. Let it set for few minutes.

Siddhi Panchal
