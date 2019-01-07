Will you try Deepika paratha thaali for Rs 600?

Last updated on: January 07, 2019 15:04 IST

A Pune restaurant is serving thalis named after famous Indian celebrities. One thali is big enough for your family.

Photograph*: Pradeep Bandekar

From Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone to actor Sunny Deol all thalis at Pune's Aaoji Khaoji restaurant are named after famous celebrities.

The Deepika Padukone parantha thaali is priced at Rs 600 and comes with veg tiranga sabzi, dal makhani, rajma, chole, 1 special sabzi, 2 sweet dish, 1 special paratha, raita, salad, papad, achar and makhan.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone paratha thaali can feed up to 10 people. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI

The Khadki-based restaurant's menu has interesting options like Daler Mehndi Thaali named after the bhangra pop sensation which costs Rs 800 to the Legendary Rajkumar Thali priced at Rs 3,200.

Some dishes are also named after cricketers like Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh.

What makes these thalis unique and expensive is that the portions are large enough for 10 people to eat together.

In order to make desserts and sweet dishes more attractive, they are named after famed cartoon series -- Micky Mouse, Tom and Jerry and the latest Chhota Bheem.

"The basic idea of naming Thali's after celebrities was to remind their great work for nation," Rajveer Singhania, the owner of the restaurant said.

Watch the video below to see how Deepika Padukone thaali looks like.

Video: Kind courtesy ANI

*Lead image published for representational purposes only.

With inputs from ANI