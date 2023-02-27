Flawless Sonam, Showstopping Shilpa

Bow down, Kingdom of Fashionistas!

The empress of elegance Sonam Kapoor was in our midst, ready to leave us thunderstruck with her haughty splendour.

Like always, she rarely settled for the ordinary. The mom to six-month-old Vayu graced the Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy event in one of her most iconic post-pregnancy avatars yet, courtesy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Joining her were Shilpa Shetty, dad Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sophie Choudry and Tiger Shroff amongst others.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captured the sartorial highs and lows on the red carpet at the Marriott in Mumbai.



All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sonam's ensemble offered exotic, faraway, whiff of Samarkand and Central Asia and spoke of khanates, the Pamirs, the Steppes and tribal royalty.

IMAGE: The play of ivory against black. The eye drama. The choice of chunky metallic accessories.

Sonam had enough fashion armour to floor you.

IMAGE: Whew! What a gorgeous handcrafted metallic bralette.

This will be the most seductive curve-hugging sari you would have seen all day!

No surprises that the lady wearing it is Shilpa Shetty on whom nine yards of sari looked more devastating and sirenish than less than half a yard of bikini, such is the sorcery of Shilpa In A Sari.

IMAGE: Sonam ka Papa Anil Kapoor showed up -- Mr India was suited up in black and just needed his hat to take us back to 1987.

IMAGE: Sharara with a floor-length waistcoat?

Sophie Choudry's white and gold outfit was majestic enough to wear to Charles III's London coronation in May.

Has she got an invite?

IMAGE: Daisy Shah's pert and pixie-ish in denims and black.

IMAGE: Yellow and stripes are an unusual choice for a ghagra.

We just needed to see how Elli AvrRam cheerfully carried it off, to realise we should opt for the sunshine shade when we go shopping for ethnic formals next.

IMAGE: When Tiger Shroff had several baltis more swag than his dad Jaggu Dada.

IMAGE: It was a night for whites andWaluscha De Sousamwas not left behind in the gorgeousness stakes in demure off-white.

IMAGE: Mano Ya Na Mano but the spinner of soaps, weaved a little magic for herself in the costume department.

But maybe Ekta Kapoor should save this look for her next Eid party.

IMAGE: A powerful white, black and green Mumbai triumvirate: Host of the evening Karan Johar radiated khushi and no gham in sequins as he posed with Ranju Alex, area vice president, Marriott International South-Asia, andKhushnooma Kapadia, senior area director of marketing, Marriott International.

IMAGE: Ek pantloon leg ka tamasha: Choreographer Shiamak Davar performed on stage with his troupe.

IMAGE: BFFs television personality Maheep Kapoor and Designer Seema Sajdeh were a sophisticated twosome when they each found a way to look stunning without trying for over-the-top.

IMAGE: Blogger and influencer Malini Agrawal impressed in her intricate chaniya-choli.

Who MissMalini?

Give us the goss :)

IMAGE: Anita Hassanandani was a wild card on the carpet as she jhalak dikhlaja-ed her peachy side.