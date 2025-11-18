5 Natural Ways To Tighten Skin After Losing Weight

Dehydration is the number one cause of saggy, dull and lifeless skin, says Dr Soma Sarkar, co-founder and lead dermatologist of Skin Beyond Borders.

Make sure you drink at least 12 to 13 glasses of water per day to keep your skin supple and improve its structure.

India is currently in the middle of an obesity pandemic.

Both old and young people are struggling due to excessive weight and this can take a toll on one's physical, mental and emotional health.

But losing the extra kilos is only the first step; the unexpected challenge afterwards is to deal with loose, sagging skin.

It can shake your confidence.You may even battle body image issues.

The good news is, there are ways you can fix it. And that too without having to undergo surgery.

Why does skin sag after losing weight?

When your body loses fat rapidly, your skin that had stretched to accommodate your body's mass will not be able to shrink the way it is required.

You must understand that your skin's elasticity depends on various factors such as age, genetics, hydration and how quickly you lose weight.

Natural ways to tighten loose skin

1. Proper hydration

Water is important to maintain the elasticity of the skin.

You can also add water-rich fruits and vegetables like cucumber, oranges, melons and tomatoes to your diet to stay hydrated and tackle that saggy skin.

2. Say yes to strength training

Irrespective of your age, you need to build muscle mass to deal with loose skin.

Strength training becomes more important as you age. You can also try brisk walking, swimming or cycling.

Start your exercise and training under the guidance of a fitness expert or a professional.

3. Choose collagen-boosting foods

When an individual loses weight, the collagen levels tend to go down.

Choose collagen-boosting foods such as eggs, berries, leafy greens, nuts and seeds. You can take supplements only after consulting your doctor.

4. Go for retinol and hyaluronic acid creams as recommended by the doctor

Use creams that can help produce collagen and improve skin elasticity.

Retinol, which is derived from vitamin A, will be beneficial when it comes to cell renewal and hyaluronic acid keeps the skin hydrated and healthy.

Don't use any product without consulting with an expert.

5. Go au natural

Consider using an aloe vera gel that is loaded with antioxidants and vitamin E; it hydrates and tightens the skin.

You have to be patient as skin tightening is a slow and gradual process; it will be based on how much weight you've lost and your age.

It may take several months for the skin to regain its firmness. Remain you have to be consistent in your efforts.

Dr Soma Sarkar, MBBS, MD (dermatology), is co-founder and lead dermatologist of Skin Beyond Borders (SkinBB).

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.