5 Natural Remedies For Healthy Skin

Dr Ameesha Mahajan, cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Eden Skin Clinic, explains why you can trust these natural ingredients to heal and nourish your skin.



If you think clear, glowing skin requires costly and luxe skincare products or skin treatment, you're wrong.

The secret to glowing skin and hair is hidden either in your kitchen or available in the vegetable market.

Here are five natural skincare ingredients that can help:

1. Aloe vera

The benefits of aloe vera gel, procured from the succulent plant, are enumerated both in Ayurveda and Egyptian medicine.

It is densely packed with vitamins A, C and E and contains enzymes and polyphenols, making it a potent skin remedy.

You can apply this gel on irritated skin; it will enhance wound healing.

Aloe vera can enhance the synthesis of collagen by skin cells, which is important for wound healing.

It reduces red spots (also known as erythema) and balances out the skin’s hydration levels.

How to use it

Choose a mature leaf that is thick and fleshy and cut it.

Wash the leaf thoroughly and get rid of the thorny edges.

Leave it in a bowl for 5 minutes. You will see a yellow liquid draining out of the open end.

Now slice the leaf lengthwise to expose the gel.

Scoop it out using a spoon or a knife.

If you are prone to acne or have oily skin, you can use fresh aloe vera as a daily moisturiser.

During summer months, it can help calm sunburn spots and skin rashes.

Its non-comedogenic property (which means it does not block pores) makes it ideal for application on sensitive skin too.

2. Honey

Raw honey, preferably Manuka honey, has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory property. It moisturises your skin and encourages skin healing.

How to use it

Take honey (room temperature) and apply a thin layer on the face or irritated area. Rinse with lukewarm water after 10 minutes.

Do not use processed honey as it lacks the healing components.

3. Turmeric

We all know turmeric is anti-inflammatory because it contains curcumin.

Turmeric can potentially treat skin conditions like acne, eczema, photoaging, etc.

Usage of products that contain curcumin aids in reducing hyper-pigmented skin patches.

How to use it

You can make a face brightening mask by adding a pinch of turmeric powder to curd and honey.

Always patch-test first.

4. Green tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants. It contains a catechin called epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG).

The role of this catechin is to prevent the damage of skin cells from oxidation and also provide protection against the harmful UV rays of the sun.

Its topical application shows promising results in balancing out the skin’s sebum levels and reducing bacterial growth in acne-prone skin.

How to use it

Use cooled green tea as a toner or make ice cubes for a refreshing morning rub.

5. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a great agent to soothe sensitive and irritated skin and treat eczema patches. This is attributed to beta-glucans, phenols and lipids present in oatmeal that repair the skin barrier and lock in moisture.

Oatmeal possesses anti-inflammatory properties and is also effective against itching skin.

How to use it

Add freshly ground oatmeal in bathing water or make a paste of it with water for application on sensitive and inflamed areas of the skin.

Benefits of natural skin remedies

These natural remedies are skin-friendly as they are alcohol, paraben and sulfate-free and devoid of preservatives, which disrupt your skin’s natural barrier.

As they are easily available in the kitchen, budget-friendly and the results are significantly good.

Ancient Indian and Chinese medicine acknowledged these ingredients and, now, even science recognises them.

A word of caution

A patch test is very important before using any new ingredient on the skin to rule out any allergic reaction.

