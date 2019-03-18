Fitspo: This hottie didn't let injuries break her

March 18, 2019 09:20 IST

Struggling to find motivation to fit the gym? Then this fitness trainer has all the motivation you need.

Meet Stefanie Williams, a London-based fitness enthusiast and trainer.

She inspires her one million followers to get fit by sharing her workout routine, tips and tricks on Instagram.

Stefanie played hockey for the Welsh International team until an injury stopped her from doing any sport or exercise.

Not wanting to let go of the things that made her happy, after a sabbatical she got back to exercise and since 2016, she has been inspiring people world over.

Scroll down to take a look at her fitness pics.

Hard work and consistency is the key to those sculpted arms and washboard abs. Photographs: Courtesy Stefanie Williams/Instagram

Flutter kicks, plank hip dips and plank side raises...that's the secret behind those abs.



Stefanie gets ready for some booty workout .



Those legs! All it takes in 30 minutes of workout to achieve that look.

She does have a dream body, doesn't she?