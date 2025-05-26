'Felt Like A Prostitute': Miss England Quits Miss World

'If I had stayed, I would have lost a part of myself.'

IMAGE: Miss England Milla Magee. Photographs: Kind courtesy Milla Magee/Instagram

Milla Magee, Miss England 2024, has withdrawn from the Miss World competition in Hyderabad, alleging that she was objectified and used to entertain wealthy male sponsors.

In a searing interview with The Sun newspaper, the 23-year-old model said her experience at the pageant left her humiliated and emotionally shaken.

Magee, who described her experience as emotionally exhausting, claimed the contestants had to wear gowns every day and were forced to attend sponsor dinners where they were seated next to men they did not know.

The atmosphere, she alleged, was less about empowerment and more about pleasing the pageant's sponsors.

'I felt like a performing monkey. It made me feel like a prostitute,' Magee told The Sun.

At one point, Magee said an official clapped in front of her face to demand her attention.

'It was so disrespectful... That is not just an acceptable way to treat people,' she told The Sun.

Miss World organisers later released footage of Magee smiling and praising her experience in Hyderabad. Magee, however, says those clips were taken under constant pressure.

'Just because I was smiling doesn't mean I was OK.

Magee, who is back in London, said she walked out of the pageant before the final round because staying would have compromised her sense of self.

She said she no longer believes in the empowering image that Miss World projects and instead views it as an outdated event that needs urgent reform or must be dismantled entirely.

Her mother Kat Russell backed her daughter's account, adding that the organisation failed to arrange her return flight and offered no support after she quit. She personally paid for Magee's ticket home.

In response, the Miss World Organisation dismissed the allegations as 'completely unfounded'.

Chairwoman Julia Morley reportedly cited video footage of Magee appearing happy during the events as proof the experience was positive. But Magee insisted those moments were not reflective of how she truly felt during her time in India.