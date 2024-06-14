Father's Day Recipe: Apple Crumble

It's time you repay your dad for all the love, care and affection he has selflessly poured into your life.

Make his day with a delicious Apple Crumble that's sweet but not wickedly unhealthy. It's got apples (of course), grapefruit, walnuts, rolled oats and uses gluten-free rice flour instead of maida.

Happy Father's Day, Dads!

Photograph: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Apple Crumble

Servings: 1

Ingredients

1 kg apples, peeled, cored, cut into ½ cm cubes

2 small grapefruit

200 gm castor sugar (a kind of finer sugar manufactured by top baking brands)

20 gm corn flour

Pinch salt

100 gm rolled oats

100 gm rice flour

100 gm butter

100 gm walnuts, coarsely chopped

1 egg yolk

Water

Vanilla ice cream, to serve

Method

Combine the chopped walnuts in a mixing bowl, along with the rice flour, rolled oats, butter.

Add 100 gm of the castor sugar and, using your hands, mix it together till it forms crumbs or crumble.

Fold the egg yolk in.

Keep aside.

In a small bowl, mix the corn flour with a little water to make a thin paste.

Keep aside.

In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat the remaining 100 gm of castor sugar with the diced apples.

Stir occasionally as the apples cook.

Add to the apple-sugar mixture.

Add the pinch of salt to help improve the flavour.

Stir in the peeled grapefruit segments and keep heating till the apples are cooked.

Pour the corn flour slurry over the cooked apples and stir.

The mixture will begin to thicken as you keep mixing.

Take off heat and pour the mixture into an ovenproof flat bowl.

Scatter the crumbs over the hot mixture and gently spread it out.

Let the apple crumble cool a little before serving it with vanilla ice cream.

Editor's Note: For a little spice, add 1 tsp jaiphal or nutmeg powder and 1 tsp dalcheeni or cinnamon powder to the diced apples while cooking. For a slightly Indian flavour, add also a pinch of green elaichi or cardamom powder and a few strands kesar or safffron. A handful of raisins also makes a good addition.

For a vegan version, skip the egg yolk and use cashew butter instead of regular butter.

Instead of walnuts, consider adding an equivalent quantity of cashews or a mixture of nuts -- 100 gm chopped almonds, chopped walnuts and chopped cashews together.

To avoid white sugar, use mildly superior jaggery instead of castor sugar.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts