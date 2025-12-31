Falling In Love With Dubai

Dubai spoils you, discovers Rishika Shah, and you don't even realise it until you leave.

IMAGE: The Welcome To Dubai sign at the runway. All photographs: Rishika Shah/Rediff

As the pilot announced our landing, I pressed my forehead against the window, watching the city shimmer beneath us. Just before we touched down, we were greeted with a glowing Welcome To Dubai sign, framed by lush greenery and sparkling lights.

It was grand, it was warm, and just like that, the city slipped into my heart again.

In the past year, I've visited Dubai twice. Two trips later, the feeling hasn't changed. If anything, it has grown.

There's something magnetic about the city, something that makes you want to tell everyone, 'Habibi, come to Dubai!'

IMAGE: The iconic Burj Khalifa.

Beyond the Burj Khalifa, the skyline and the beaches, the thing I love most about Dubai is how safe it feels. I could wear what I wanted without worrying about stares.

I left my bag unattended in a mall, came back three hours later, and it was exactly where I'd left it. The feeling of freedom is something else.

But safety isn't the only charm here. Dubai's warmth comes from its people -- in the way strangers smile, open doors, move aside politely, give directions happily.

It's a place where you will always end up meeting someone who speaks your language. One night, I was chatting with a Pakistani Uber driver about what we love about each other's countries. Another night, I danced with a Spanish girl at a club and exchanged lipstick advice with a Russian woman in a washroom.

Dubai is a melting pot of cultures, and yet no discrimination, just connection.

IMAGE: A beautiful sunset we witnessed during the Desert Safari.

Our first stop was something mainstream yet fun -- the classic Desert Safari. And yes, it's touristy, but ATV rides and dune bashing is not to be missed. The thrill of sliding over golden waves, the winding hitting your hair, and then the sunset!

IMAGE: A water slide at Aquaventure.

If your soul craves adrenaline, the Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis is your paradise. Possibly my favourite place in the world (so far), and the world's largest waterpark at that. Split into three massive towers -- Neptune, Poseidon and Trident -- the rides are some of the tallest, longest, fastest on Earth.

Be warned: It's a workout. You will walk. A lot.

Money-saving hack: Visit during your birthday week, your entry is free, and two friends get 20 per cent off.

IMAGE: A souvenir shop at Al Seef.

Between all the futuristic skyscrapers and ultra-modern glamour, Al Seef is where Dubai shows you its soul. Nestled along the Dubai Creek, this district feels like stepping into a beautifully-preserved postcard.

Prettily-decorated alleys, sand-toned buildings inspired by old Emirati architecture, lantern-lit pathways, wooden dhows gently bobbing in the water.

IMAGE: An alley decorated with lanterns at Al Seef.

If you're travelling between October to April, add Global Village to your itinerary. Imagine strolling past Turkey, Iran, Japan, Morocco, all in one night.

It's a seasonal cultural carnival with pavilions from 90 plus countries, each serving food, crafts, performances. I also had one of the best meals of my life at Bundoo Khan's -- a Pakistani food joint serving the yummiest kebabs and biryani.

Additional tip: If you buy a one litre Coke and Sprite bottle, you can get free entry at Global Village by just showing the bottle cap at the entrance. This hack reduces your entry cost from 35 AED to only 8 AED!

If you're looking for a chilled day with good music, a dip in the pool and gorgeohs people around, Drift Beach Club is the vibe. Sunbeds, beach walks, cocktails -- book a cabana and you even get a complimentary bottle of wine.

IMAGE: Enjoying a glass of wine while basking in the pool at the Drift Beach Club.

Dubai is known as a shopping haven, but let's be real, it can burn a hole in wallets. But there is one saviour: Dubai Outlet Mall. It has high-end brands at 50 to 70 per cent discounts. I bought sunglasses worth Rs 45,000 for Rs 12,000!

Not every Dubai day has to be big and shiny. The city has beautiful promenades where you can walk, enjoy, cycle, breathe. The streets are so clean, you could actually lie down on them!

Hungry? Think of a cuisine and it will appear in front of you. Quite literally! We devoured Turkish, Lebanese, Pakistani, Italian, Middle Eastern and so much more!

Where else can you get petrol delivered to your building at 2 am? Where else do Ubers show up as Teslas more often than not? Dubai spoils you, and you don't even realise it until you leave.

The city dazzles you first, but what lingers is the comfort, the safety, the kindness, the cultural mix, the great food, the good energy. You may fly back home, return to routine, but Dubai remains. In memories, in cravings, in the urge to go back.

You can leave Dubai. But Dubai? Dubai never leaves you.