Spies, Biryani, Indira Gandhi In Georgia

We were talking to a real-life spy!! Wow!

IMAGE: A view of Tbilisi, Georgia. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Zukhra Khasanova

Night flights are awful. I should know, because a few days ago, I was on one -- flying from London to Tbilisi, Georgia.

The duration of the flight was only 5 hours, but I had only slept 4 hours that night.

But the silver lining amongst the clouds for me was that I would get to see my maternal grandparents, who had flown from Samara in Russia to meet up with my mum and I in Georgia.

Once off the plane, we headed straight to the AirBnB which was to be our home for the entire duration of the trip.

IMAGE: The Indian restaurant in Georgia, Al Madina Cave.

That was when our adventure in Georgia began!

One of my most memorable adventures in Tbilisi was eating the most mouth-watering, delicious Biryani in an Indian restaurant. Yes, an Indian restaurant in Georgia!

IMAGE: Inside the restaurant.

That evening, I'd found myself craving some comforting Indian food, and suggested it to my family, who quickly agreed. We then looked at Google Maps and found this hidden gem, the Al Madina Cave Indian restaurant!

Once inside, the sound of Hindi film music greeted us, and the faint aroma of spices caressed my nostrils.

IMAGE: Biryani at the Al Madina Cave.

And once the food arrived, my, oh my, it was sensational! The Biryani was incredible, it sizzled my senses and felt like the food for the soul.

IMAGE: Spicy Paneer Butter Masala at the Al Madina Cave.

As the dish was shared between my grandparents and I, it disappeared rather quickly! That was one restaurant I will never forget!

IMAGE: A printing press inside the secret room.

Another of my favourite experiences was visiting Stalin's Underground Printing House Museum (Georgia was a part of the Soviet Union till the collapse of the USSR in 1991).

What, you may be thinking, was so special about a printing house?

Well, let me tell you...

As my grandparents and I reached Stalin's Underground Printing House Museum, I was unsure of what to expect: I didn't really know much about Stalin, apart from the fact that he had been the leader of the USSR during the Second World War.

IMAGE: Inside the museum.

The first thing I noticed was the symbol of the Soviet Union painted proudly on the old, wooden front door.

I knew from then that this museum visit would be unique!

IMAGE: Soso outside the museum.

We didn't go in as my mum was yet to arrive. While we were waiting, an old man strode out of the building, looked at us, and asked in Russian, "Are you here for the museum? Well then, what are you waiting for?".

I realised that this must be Soso (Isidor Shotaevich Gagoshvili), the man who runs the museum. I had read about him while I was planning what we should do on our trip to Georgia.

IMAGE: Soso's KGB identity card.

My grandmother quickly explained that we were waiting for my mother to arrive. Whilst we were waiting, my grandma and Soso chatted.

He told us that he used to work in Moscow when Georgia was part of the Soviet Union.

I was confused until my grandma explained that he had been a KGB agent then.

So, we were talking to a real-life spy!! Wow!

IMAGE: The first edition of a very famous Communist newspaper during the Soviet Union.

When my mum arrived, we were all ushered into the museum.

Upon entering, I noticed a painting of Josef Stalin by the entranceway. I also sensed the smell of old paper, a special smell that isn't easy to find.

Soso then took us into a small room, with a desk on which stood an old fashioned TV, and grey couch, on which a group of four people were sitting. They were tourists like us, ones from Italy. Because Soso didn't speak much English, they had been given a piece of paper with the information about the museum on it.

IMAGE: Soso proudly showing us the original newspapers gifted to the museum by his Soviet brothers.

Once we introduced ourselves properly, all of us followed Soso into the same entrance where we had just been in.

He then showed us, extremely proudly, an artwork he had made of Stalin, which was 3D. As you moved to the right, the image changed from a young Stalin to an older Stalin, and then to an even older Stalin! Soso insisted that each of us take a video of it.

Once satisfied that we had all gotten photos of his artwork, we were led out of the building, into another.

IMAGE: The well that led to the secret room.

This building, we were told, was the old museum.

Inside, we saw a well, and were told all about the history of the place.

This particular location had been used in the early 1900s to print Communist newspapers and propaganda. Those who worked on these newspapers would have to climb down the well to reach the secret floor where the printing press was based.

IMAGE: Publications printed by the revolutionaries in the musuem building.

Once the revolutionaries finished their 5-hour shift, they would be free to go home -- they could only go one at a time, so as not to arouse suspicion.

This lasted for three years, until the police caught wind of the scheme in 1906 and searched the building before burning it down.

When the building was searched, none of the revolutionaries were found as they had been warned of this beforehand by members of the police force.

IMAGE: In a street in Tbilisi.

Until 1937, when the museum was originally founded, the building was left unused and abandoned. In 1937, it was decided that tourists should be able to take a look at it and a staircase was built to enter the basement.

When the museum was opened, 200 people from different countries' governments came to visit.

All of this story was told to us in Russian; my mum acted as the translator for the Italian group.

We were lucky to go down the stairs (no, Soso did not make us crawl down the well) and see the secret floor where the Communists had worked. In the far right of the room, was the original printing press used by the revolutionaries. We were allowed to take photos with the press and carefully touch it too.

As we climbed the stairs, knowing my Indian heritage, Soso told us another story: This time about Indira Gandhi and himself!

With a lot of pride, he told us that while she was the prime minister of India, he was a KGB agent in Moscow. And he was tasked with the duty of greeting her when she visited Moscow once. And he had a hot cup of tea with her on a very hot day.

IMAGE: Kartlis Deda, Mother of Georgia.

But it wasn't just the history of the place that made the visit unforgettable, it was also how hilariously passionate Soso was about Communism.

One of his favourite paintings in the museum was a depiction of 'soldiers liberating the Georgian people from the shackles of imperialism'.

And it was absolutely impossible not to laugh when one of the folks from the Italian group asked my mum to ask Soso what his political views were. He responded with a loooooong sentence in which he said "America --- PHOOO!!", before pretending to spit on the floor.

The Italian man needed no translation!!

As the tour of the museum came to a close, Soso took us back to the room in which we had first been in, grey couch and all, and with immense satisfaction whipped out his phone and showed us a photo of his KGB identity card, making sure nobody had forgotten to take a photo!

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff