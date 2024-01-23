Expert Tips to Crack IIT-JEE Main 2024

Make a list of important chapters. Revise PYQs (previous year's questions). Also revise formulas from the strong and important chapters. For weak chapters, revise important formulas only, suggests Neeraj Kumar Chaudhary, physics educator at Unacademy for IIT JEE exams.

The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2024 session 1 between January 24 and February 1, 2024.

The computer-based exam enables admission into the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology, 31 National Institutes of Technology, 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology and 33 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

The IIT-JEE Main is a three-hour exam for a total of 300 marks.

The exam is held annually in two sessions -- January and April (JEE Advanced) across 13 languages.

Paper 1 is for students aspiring to pursue BE or BTech programmes.

Paper 2A is for students aspiring to pursue bachelor's in architecture programmes.

Paper 2B is for students aspiring to pursue bachelor's in planning programmes.

Neeraj Kumar Chaudhary, a physics educator at Unacademy for IIT JEE Exams, explains how students can optimise strategies and knowledge, minimise mistakes and maximise analysis in the last few days before the exam.

"A positive mindset is important. Do not be nervous," Chaudhary explains in the video below.

"Do not start or learn anything new now. Instead, focus on revising what you have already learned," he suggests.

"Make a list of the important chapters based on your preparation. Revise PYQs (previous year's questions). Also revise formulas from the strong and important chapters. For weak chapters, revise important formulas only."

Sharing another important piece of advice, Chaudhary says: "Stay away from conflicts or arguments with your friends and family members. Staying cool and composed will help you in the countdown to the exam.

