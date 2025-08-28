HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Bollywood's Children Welcome Ganpati

Bollywood's Children Welcome Ganpati

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 28, 2025 12:18 IST

x

The Ganpati festival is as special for children as children are for the Gods themselves.

As Lord Ganesha comes home this year, we take a look at how children welcomed Him.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu take their daughter Innaya to visit a Ganesh temple.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

'I remember, as a child, the RK family Ganpati was always special, just like how we celebrated all festivals... Now, my children look forward to it too... Ganpati Bappa Morya! Bless us all with love and peace forever from all of us,' writes Kareena Kapoor, as her younger son Jeh prays to his handmade Ganpati.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Debinna Bonnerjee/Instagram

Debinna Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary and their daughters Lianna and Divisha welcome Ganpati home.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza's son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi greets Ganpati.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and husband Shanawaz Shaikh celebrate son Joy's first Ganesh Chaturthi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram

Tusshar Kapoor and son Laksshya with their Ganpati.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and their son Devyaan visit Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Bhansali holds a special place in Shreya's heart, as he had given her a break in Bollywood with the Devdas songs, Bairi Piya and Dola Re Dola, which won her a National Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay and daughter Nurvi welcome Bappa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

Remo D'Souza and Lizelle make a cute picture with their friends Pooja and Krunal Shah's son Akaay Shah.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Tannishtha Chatterjee and daughter Radhika celebrate Ganpati with Shabana Azmi and Tanvi Azmi at the latter's home.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

The Home With Two Ganpati Bappas
The Home With Two Ganpati Bappas
Send Your Lord Ganesha Pix!
Send Your Lord Ganesha Pix!
11 Ways To Sparkle At Ganpati Pooja
11 Ways To Sparkle At Ganpati Pooja
'Bappa Changed Our Lives'
'Bappa Changed Our Lives'
Salman Performs Aarti On Ganesh Chaturthi
Salman Performs Aarti On Ganesh Chaturthi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ganpati Songs

webstory image 2

Ganesh Puja Recipes From 6 States

webstory image 3

Srinagar's Splendid 8

VIDEOS

Inside Sonu Sood's Soulful Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration1:21

Inside Sonu Sood's Soulful Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

WATCH: Stunning Drone Footage of Ucchi Pillayar Lord Ganesha Temple6:08

WATCH: Stunning Drone Footage of Ucchi Pillayar Lord...

Riteish-Genelia Stun in Ethnic Maharashtrian Look1:15

Riteish-Genelia Stun in Ethnic Maharashtrian Look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV