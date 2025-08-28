Bollywood's Children Welcome Ganpati

The Ganpati festival is as special for children as children are for the Gods themselves.

As Lord Ganesha comes home this year, we take a look at how children welcomed Him.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu take their daughter Innaya to visit a Ganesh temple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

'I remember, as a child, the RK family Ganpati was always special, just like how we celebrated all festivals... Now, my children look forward to it too... Ganpati Bappa Morya! Bless us all with love and peace forever from all of us,' writes Kareena Kapoor, as her younger son Jeh prays to his handmade Ganpati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Debinna Bonnerjee/Instagram

Debinna Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary and their daughters Lianna and Divisha welcome Ganpati home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza's son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi greets Ganpati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and husband Shanawaz Shaikh celebrate son Joy's first Ganesh Chaturthi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram

Tusshar Kapoor and son Laksshya with their Ganpati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and their son Devyaan visit Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Bhansali holds a special place in Shreya's heart, as he had given her a break in Bollywood with the Devdas songs, Bairi Piya and Dola Re Dola, which won her a National Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay and daughter Nurvi welcome Bappa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

Remo D'Souza and Lizelle make a cute picture with their friends Pooja and Krunal Shah's son Akaay Shah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Tannishtha Chatterjee and daughter Radhika celebrate Ganpati with Shabana Azmi and Tanvi Azmi at the latter's home.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff