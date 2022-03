Please click on the images for a look at powerful quotes by Indian women to kick off your Women's Day celebration.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indira Nooyi/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Candice Pinto/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sania Mirza/Instagram