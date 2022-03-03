My Superhero: 'My wife taught me an important lesson'

We'd asked you, Dear Readers, to tell us who your everyday superhero is and share stories about the extraordinary women you know and admire.

R K Chand from Noida shares an interesting incident and explains how his wife Mili taught him a valuable life lesson.

IMAGE: 'Even though I had forgotten about the people who had helped me during our difficult times, my wife remembered and reminded me to repay their dues during my good days,' says R K Chand. Photograph: Kind courtesy RK Chand.

I was born in a middle class family of six brothers and sisters.

My father was employed with the state government and his salary was sufficient enough to feed all of us and enjoy festivals in a decent manner.

In 1987-1988, after completing my graduation, I went to Kolkata for my higher professional studies.

In the initial days, it was difficult to manage the monthly living expenses (between Rs 1,200 to 1,500) from my father's salary. So I borrowed some money from my relatives and friends to manage the expenses.

When it became difficult to ask money from relatives, I looked for other options to stay afloat in the city.

During this time, one of my uncles who worked in London had visited my home town for a holiday.

I approached him to help me fund my fee so I could continue my studies.

A few days later, he indeed sent me a few pounds which was a huge amount in Indian rupees at the time. With his help, I could happily continue and finish my education.

In 1999, I got a job as an officer in a public sector firm at their Kolkata office.

In 2000, I got married to Mili. A few years later, we also purchased a house in Kolkata.

As time passed by, I lost connect with the people who had helped me restructure my future. But I had shared all this with my wife.

One morning, I got a call from my uncle. He was visiting Kolkata for some personal work so I invited him for dinner at my home. He readily agreed to my invitation.

Post dinner, when he was getting ready to leave, my wife summoned me inside the room and handed over Rs 60,000 that she had saved so I could repay my uncle's dues.

I was truly surprised by her gesture. I couldn't say a single word. My uncle accepted the amount happily.

This was a great lesson for me.

Even though I had forgotten about the people who had helped me during our difficult times, my wife remembered and reminded me to repay their dues during my good days.

Until then, I wouldn't have thought of returning the money to my uncle because I was under the impression that he was doing well financially. However, my wife gave me the courage and strength to return the borrowed money at the right time. She also taught me an important and valuable lesson.

After that incident, I promised to repay all those people who had helped me during my difficult period.

