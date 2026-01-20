8 Healthy Facts About Peas

Roughly half a cup of green peas contains around 4 gm protein and an equal amount of dietary fibre, alongside roughly 12 gm carbs and also provides about 641 international units of vitamin A, states Harvard Medical School.

1. Green Peas Keep You Full

This vegetable is among the strongest sources of protein, which is why they are particularly satisfying to eat, helped further by their high fibre levels and protein activates hormones that curb hunger, while fibre works alongside it to slow digestion and prolong the feeling of satiety, says Healthline.

2. Natural Protection For Your Eyes

Peas are packed with the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin, both of which play an important role in maintaining good vision, according to leading US medical centre Cleveland Clinic, and scientific studies indicate that these nutrients help defend the eyes against harmful blue light, which can otherwise contribute to eye strain and damage over time.

3. Strengthen Immunity

WebMD informs that these legumes are loaded with protective compounds that support the body's natural defence system.

These are the range of antioxidant nutrients, including vitamin C and vitamin E, along with zinc and plant-based flavonoids like catechin and epicatechi that peas, WebMD further elucidates.

4. Plant-Based Source Of Iron

Peas contain generous amounts of non-haem iron, making them a valuable option for boosting iron intake without relying on animal foods, as per Medical News Today.

This form of iron supports the formation of red blood cells, which are essential for transporting oxygen throughout the body and maintaining overall vitality.

5. Blood Sugar-Friendly Carbohydrates

The low roughly 12 gm carbs found in half a cup of peas is not a burden on the glycemic index, releasing glucose slowly into the bloodstream, avoiding sudden spikes in blood sugar, a key benefit for people managing diabetes, explains Cleveland Clinic.

6. Supporting Blood Vessel Health

Damage caused by oxidative stress and ongoing inflammation can encourage fatty build-up along the inner lining of blood vessels, says WebMD, but peas contain omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which limit oxidative damage, calm inflammation and lower the risk of plaque accumulation in the arteries.

7. Fibre For Better Digestion

Every variety of peas provides ample dietary fibre, supporting digestive wellbeing by softening bowel movements and aiding smoother elimination, according to Medical News Today.

And as per guidance from the USDA, women should aim for roughly 25 gm fibre each day, while men are advised to consume about 38 gm.

