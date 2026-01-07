8 Benefits Of Pomegranate

Half a cup of pomegranate seeds packs only 72 calories, yet brims with heart-friendly nutrients and is rich in antioxidant that calm inflammation, says Harvard Medical School.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

1. Nutritional Snapshot

Roughly half of a fresh pomegranate, provides a wholesome mix of nutrients: 72 calories, 2.35 gm protein, 1.6 gm fat, 26 gm carbohydrates, 5.5 gm fibre and 20 gm natural sugars, states WebMD, making it a nourishing and energising addition to your diet.

2. Lower Blood Pressure

Pomegranate juice has been shown to lower both systolic and diastolic blood pressure, an effect that persists even with varying intake levels, according to the American Heart Association.

3. Packed With Powerful Vitamins

Bursting with essential nutrients, pomegranates, as per Medical News Today, have good amounts of:

Vitamin E, a natural antioxidant that protects cells from damage

Vitamin K, crucial for healthy blood clotting

Magnesium, that supports balanced blood pressure and stable blood sugar levels

4. Kidney Stone Prevention

WebMD suggests that individuals susceptible to kidney stones could benefit from pomegranate extract, which may help reduce the likelihood of stone formation.

5. Antioxidant Protection

Antioxidants are compounds that shield our cells from harmful environmental toxins, including polluted air and cigarette smoke. While pomegranate juice on its own isn't a cure, research indicates it can be a valuable addition to a wholesome, plant-rich diet, like the Mediterranean diet, informs Cleveland Clinic, a leading US medical centre.

6. Natural Defender In Oral Health

The fruit is rich in compounds that combat harmful bacteria, fungi, yeasts. They are especially effective against germs in the mouth that contribute to bad breath and tooth decay, says Healthline.

7. Boost For Healthy Joints

Medical News Today states that pomegranate compounds can inhibit specific genetic activity associated with the development of osteoarthritis, indicating they might help reduce the risk of this degenerative joint disorder.

8. Brain Protection

Ellagitannins found in pomegranates could support brain health by countering oxidative stress and inflammation, potentially lowering the risk of neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, states WebMD.

9. Caution: Pomegranates And Medication Interactions

Consuming pomegranates may alter how quickly the liver processes certain drugs, including cholesterol-lowering treatments like statins and they could also interfere with the anticoagulant warfarin, reducing its clot-preventing effect and potentially raising the risk of blood clots, according to the American Heart Association.

