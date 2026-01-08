Is Fasting Oldest Cure In The World?

Fasting refers to deliberately or consciously going without food or beverages -- or avoiding them altogether -- for a fixed length of time.

It can be practised in a variety of forms, with traditional fasts often lasting anywhere between one and three days.

Intermittent fasting takes a different approach. Rather than extended deprivation, it follows a structured path that alternates between times of nourishment and periods of restriction, which may last just a few hours or extend across several days.

1. Reduce Abdominal Fat

Research suggests that regardless of the fasting style you follow, a reduction in body weight is a common outcome.

What's even more noteworthy is its effectiveness in targeting fat around the midsection, helping to trim the waistline rather than just shifting the scales, says WebMD.

2. May Support Brain Health

Healthline suggests that periods of food restriction could enhance mental performance, encourage the growth of new nerve cells and offer a degree of defence against age-related neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

That said, these promising effects are still being explored, and more scientific evidence is needed to fully understand the impact.

3. Can Occasional Fasting Lower Diabetes Risk?

According to Medical News Today, structured, occasional fasting -- described as one full day each week consuming only water -- could help lower the chances of developing diabetes in individuals who are already at elevated risk for the condition.

4. Does Fasting Really Improve Skin Health?

Although fasting is often praised for reducing breakouts and enhancing complexion, there is currently limited scientific evidence to support these skincare, explains WebMD.

5. Caution Before Trying Intermittent Fasting

Before starting an intermittent fasting routine, it's important to seek medical advice.

Going without meals or drastically cutting energy intake can pose risks for individuals with specific health issues, including diabetes, says the Harvard Medical School and those using medicines for high blood pressure or cardiac conditions may also face a higher likelihood of mineral imbalances.

6. Side Effects Of Fasting

Fasting may place added strain on the body, sometimes heightening stress and interfering with restful sleep, informs Medical News Today.

A shortage of fluids, persistent hunger or insufficient rest while fasting can also trigger headaches, leaving you feeling drained rather than refreshed, Medical News Today further adds.

7. Intermittent Fasting: Mixed Evidence For Heart Health

According to top US medical centre Mayo Clinic, intermittent fasting could help reduce levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), commonly known as bad cholesterol. But more recent findings have raised concerns, suggesting that limiting daily food intake to under eight hours may be associated with an increased risk of death from heart-related diseases, as per the American Heart Association.

8. May Boost Growth Hormone Levels

Healthline indicates that periods of fasting can raise the body's production of human growth hormone (HGH), a vital protein hormone involved in physical development, metabolic function and the maintenance of muscle strength.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.