The Sugar Truth Behind 7 Popular Drinks

Cold, fizzy and instantly mood boosting, we reach for these drinks, without a thought sometimes, at parties, at meals or after a round of solid exertion.

The labels promise refreshment and energy, but rarely tell the full story.

Behind the sparkle and the slogans lies an uncomfortable truth: The rather heavy dose of sugar.

As per www.rethinksugarydrink.org.au, this is the sugar content in your fave drinks:

1. Sprite

Though it has a light and sparkly taste, behind that lemony fizz sits 25.9 gm sugar in a single serving (375 ml can), unhealthily sweetening every sip.

2. Coca-Cola

The world's most recognisable drink has 39.8 gm or a whopping 9.9 tsp sugar per 375 ml can.

3. Pepsi

Even sweeter is Pepsi. It goes a step further with 40.9 gm pr 10.2 tsp added sugar per 375 ml can. Have one can, and you've already crossed your day's sugar allowance without realising it.

4. Mountain Dew

It gets worse with Mountain Dew -- 46.1 gm or 11.5 tsp sugar with each 375 ml can, turning a quick refresh into a deadly sugar rush.

5. Red Bull

Small can (250 ml), big promise. Red Bull carries 27.5 gm or 6.9 tsp sugar, proving that size has little to do with the sweetness hiding inside.

6. Monster Energy

Monster Energy leads the charts with a massive 54 gm sugar. One drink (16 oz or 475 ml), and you've had much more sugar than you should in an entire day.

7. Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino

Be warned: One glass (473 ml) of the the rich, whippy drink has 72 gm -- more than an astounding 17 tsp sugar, according to Starbucks.