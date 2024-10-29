Reader Invite: Share Your Diwali Pix

How are you celebrating the Festival of Lights?

Send us your reels/photographs/videos and we’ll publish them right here on Rediff.com.

Mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (My Diwali celebration) along with your name and where you stay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jatinter Jeetu/Pixabay

Lights. Diyas. Crackers.

Bright marigold garlands at the entrance of your home.

Rangolis.

Delicious homemade sweets and snacks (Do check out our recipes section for inspiration).

Visiting family and friends.

New clothes.

And, most importantly, that inexplicable feeling of celebration and joy that Diwali brings with it every year.

All you could be doing is walking down the road and, as you look at the lit-up homes, a smile that you can’t resist fills your heart.

Tell us a bit about your Diwali this year and your favourite Diwali memory.

If you have created personal traditions for the festival, we’d love to hear about that as well.

Do write in and share your Diwali with the world.

Meanwhile, from all of us here at Rediff.com, here’s wishing you and your loved ones A Very Happy And Prosperous Diwali!