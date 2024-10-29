News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Reader Invite: Share Your Diwali Pix

Reader Invite: Share Your Diwali Pix

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
October 29, 2024 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

How are you celebrating the Festival of Lights?
Send us your reels/photographs/videos and we’ll publish them right here on Rediff.com.
Mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (My Diwali celebration) along with your name and where you stay.

Diwali

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jatinter Jeetu/Pixabay

Lights. Diyas. Crackers.

Bright marigold garlands at the entrance of your home.

Rangolis.

Delicious homemade sweets and snacks (Do check out our recipes section for inspiration).

Visiting family and friends.

New clothes.

And, most importantly, that inexplicable feeling of celebration and joy that Diwali brings with it every year.

All you could be doing is walking down the road and, as you look at the lit-up homes, a smile that you can’t resist fills your heart.

How are you celebrating the Festival of Lights?

Send us reels/photographs/videos and we’ll publish them right here on Rediff.com.

Mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (My Diwali celebration) along with your name and where you stay.

Tell us a bit about your Diwali this year and your favourite Diwali memory.

If you have created personal traditions for the festival, we’d love to hear about that as well.

Do write in and share your Diwali with the world.

Meanwhile, from all of us here at Rediff.com, here’s wishing you and your loved ones A Very Happy And Prosperous Diwali!

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
How We Celebrate Diwali
Memories And More This Diwali!
Memories And More This Diwali!
Shobhaa De: Our Mother's Diwali
Shobhaa De: Our Mother's Diwali
Rana called up for Mumbai Test; set to make debut
Rana called up for Mumbai Test; set to make debut
Terror Attacks No Cause Of Alarm For J&K Projects
Terror Attacks No Cause Of Alarm For J&K Projects
Maruti Q2 profit dips 18%; revenue at Rs 37,449 cr
Maruti Q2 profit dips 18%; revenue at Rs 37,449 cr
Sensex, Nifty rise on buying in bank stocks
Sensex, Nifty rise on buying in bank stocks
More like this
Sitapur Diwalis: Faith, Family & Khoya Makhana Sabji
Sitapur Diwalis: Faith, Family & Khoya Makhana Sabji
My Maa's Diwalis in Uttarakhand
My Maa's Diwalis in Uttarakhand

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances