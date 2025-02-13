HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Digital Channels Boost Student Enrollments

By Udisha Srivastav/Business Standard
February 13, 2025 14:17 IST

62 per cent of student enrolments are now driven by digital channels.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy StartupStockPhotos/Pixabay.com
 

In a transformation in the education landcape, 62 per cent of student enrolments are now driven by digital channels, with platforms like Google leading paid enrolments at 10.13 per cent.

Enrolment firm Meritto's Enrolment Index 2025, based on artificial intelligence-driven analysis of 23 million student leads, reveals that digital channels account for 71.78 per cent of student leads, 77.96 per cent of paid applications, and 61.55 per cent of total enrolments, underscoring the dominance of tech-enabled strategies.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

