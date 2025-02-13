Digital Channels Boost Student Enrollments

62 per cent of student enrolments are now driven by digital channels.

Enrolment firm Meritto's Enrolment Index 2025, based on artificial intelligence-driven analysis of 23 million student leads, reveals that digital channels account for 71.78 per cent of student leads, 77.96 per cent of paid applications, and 61.55 per cent of total enrolments, underscoring the dominance of tech-enabled strategies.

