Deepika Aims To Improve Mental Health

As India's first mental health ambassador, Deepika Padukone will drive de-stigmatisation initiatives, encourage help-seeking and preventive practices.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, founder of The Live Love Laugh Foundation, has been appointed as India's first-ever mental health ambassador by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The announcement was made on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, marking a significant step in India's ongoing efforts to prioritise mental well-being as a key component of public health.

'On World Mental Health Day,' Deepika posted on Instagram, 'I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the Union ministry of health and family welfare's first-ever mental health ambassador'.

'Led by our Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi, our nation has taken meaningful steps to place mental health at the heart of public health. Through my own journey and work we've done at @tlllfoundation over the past decade, I've seen how much is possible when we come together to build a mentally healthy India. I look forward to working under the guidance of Shri @jpnaddaofficial and the @mohfwindia to strengthen India's mental health framework further,' Deepika posted.

Deepika shared a picture from her meeting with Union Minister Of Health J P Nadda and Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava.

'The partnership with Ms Deepika Padukone will help widely disseminate awareness about mental health issues in India, normalise discussions to reduce stigma and highlight mental health as an integral aspect of public health,' Health Minster J P Nadda said.

Deepika will closely work with the health ministry to advance mental health awareness, drive de-stigmatisation initiatives, encourage help-seeking and preventive practices and promote Tele MANAS (Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) along with other government-approved mental health resources.

Deepika has always been on the frontline when it comes to spreading awareness about the importance of mental health.

She started voicing her opinion on the importance of mental health through her foundation, Live Love Laugh, which was founded in June 2015.

Her personal experiences with depression inspired her to establish the foundation and she has spoken openly about her journey in public since then.

World Mental Health Day is observed globally on October 10 every year. According to the World Health Organisation, it was first observed in 1992, initiated by the World Federation for Mental Health.

This year's campaign focuses on the urgent need to support the mental health and psychosocial needs of people affected by humanitarian emergencies, WHO said.

According to WHO, it is essential for everyone, including government officials, health and social care providers, school staff and community groups to come together to tackle this health issue.