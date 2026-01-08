Dating During Divorce: Is It Legal?

'Dating someone during divorce proceedings is legally permissible as long as it does not involve provable physical intimacy.'

Divorce proceedings can take a toll on your emotional well-being.

It can lead to men and women looking for validation and emotional support outside of their marriage.

But can your dating preferences affect your divorce proceedings?

Are women judged for moving on too soon before a divorce is granted?

What do Indian men and women seek in their new relationships after getting divorced in their 50s?

Navaneet Kumar, lawyer and founding partner, Saxenas & Kumar Law Chambers LLP, explains how extramarital relationships that are reported before filing for divorce can be considered mental cruelty.

At the same time, seeing or dating someone (without physical intimacy) is not considered illegal or grounds to prove adultery.

Is it legal to date someone while divorce proceedings are on?

Dating during divorce proceedings is legally permissible as long as it does not involve provable physical intimacy or cause cruelty or harm to the child involved in the proceedings.

Dating, in legal terms, refers to meeting, talking or social interaction and does not automatically imply a physical relationship.

While adultery is no longer a criminal offence in India, extramarital relationships reported before filing for divorce can still be cited as mental cruelty in divorce cases. However, physical intimacy (between the couple) must be proven in court and cannot be assumed.

Until a divorce decree is granted, remarriage is prohibited but social interactions are allowed.

Will dating someone during a divorce affect your right to maintenance and alimony?

Maintenance and alimony are determined by several factors, including the wife's income, earning capacity, education, assets and the husband's financial status and lifestyle.

Courts aim to ensure a reasonable standard of living rather than luxury. If a woman is financially independent or has sufficient income, maintenance may be reduced or denied.

After a divorce, a wife does not automatically gain rights over her husband's property. High-profile divorce settlements often reflect lifestyle parity rather than judicial generosity.

Can dating or seeing someone affect child custody?

In matters of child custody, the welfare of the child remains paramount.

Dating alone does not impact custody decisions unless it negatively affects the child's emotional or physical well-being.

Courts examine caregiving ability, stability and lifestyle choices rather than moral assumptions.

In case of a minor, the sole custody rights remain with the mother while the father may request joint custody or visitation rights.

However, in cases where the wife does not have the support or approval of her parents, is living independently and is unable to devote time and care for the child, the court will consider the father's family situation.

If the father can prove that he is living with his parents, is financially secure and will be able to provide a safe environment for the well-being of the child, the custody rights will be transferred to the father.

Is it okay to introduce your new partner to your child while divorce proceedings are still on?

Introducing a child to a new partner is not illegal unless it disrupts the child's welfare or involves cohabitation during ongoing divorce proceedings.

Divorce proceedings can take months, even years. Are you going to wait that long to restart your life?

Naturally, people will date or choose to live-in with a new partner. If you are already seeing a future with this person, it is likely that you want your child to understand and accept this new person.

You have to understand that marriage laws in India vary across religions. Under Hindu law, a marriage is considered complete through rituals while under Muslim law, consummation holds greater significance.

The Special Marriage Act relies on legal registration rather than religious customs. Although registration strengthens legal proof, it does not uniformly define marriage validity across all personal laws.

Even today, there are so many elderly couples who are living together without valid proof of marriage.

In cases of grey divorce, what exactly are people looking for in their new relationships?

For individuals over the age of 50, companionship often takes precedence over physical intimacy.

Men usually tend to seek emotional connection and conversation while women prioritise stability, respect and emotional security. At this stage of life, understanding personal needs becomes crucial.

Irrespective of the age, men usually know what they want. A man may want to marry someone younger and may continue to seek physical intimacy.

Women, on the other hand, take longer to understand and answer this question: Why do I need a man in my life?

She may be looking for someone who is financially stable or can provide stability, someone who can listen to her and support her in her old age.

What advice would you like to share with readers who are divorced, separated and looking to date?

When it comes to dating after divorce, transparency is essential. Concealing past marriages or divorces often leads to mistrust and failed relationships.

Do not rush into new commitments without emotional clarity. You do not want to repeat your past mistakes.

Many relationships fail because expectations during dating do not align with the realities of marriage.

You have to understand that financial independence is most important before making decisions about divorce, dating or remarriage.

Ultimately, decisions around divorce, dating and remarriage are shaped by financial independence, social conditioning, emotional readiness and fear of judgment.

Individuals are able to experience freedom and autonomy only when they prioritise their own well-being, understand their legal rights and make informed choices that are free from societal pressure.