Coolcations Drive Summer Travel Surge

As temperatures soar, booking queries have surged by double digits -- going up to 125 per cent -- for destinations like Kashmir, Shillong, Gangtok, Munnar, Leh, Rishikesh, Guwahati, Imphal, Kodaikanal and the Andamans.

IMAGE: A shikara on Dal Lake with the stunning Himalayan backdrop. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amjed Wani/Pexels

Indians are choosing hassle-free visa destinations with shorter flight durations this summer, instead of ditching vacation plans because of rising costs.

Abroad, Thailand, Vietnam, Bali, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Almaty (Kazakhstan), Malaysia, Japan and South Korea are hot favourites.

At home, as temperatures soar, booking queries have surged by double digits -- going up to 125 per cent -- for destinations like Kashmir, Shillong, Gangtok, Munnar, Leh, Rishikesh, Guwahati, Imphal, Kodaikanal and the Andamans.

Key Points Indian travellers are increasingly choosing visa-free and short-haul destinations despite rising airfares and global travel cost pressures this summer.

Thailand, Vietnam, Bali, Japan, South Korea and Almaty are among the hottest international destinations attracting Indian tourists currently.

Domestic hill stations and cooler destinations like Kashmir, Shillong, Leh and Munnar are witnessing strong double-digit booking growth.

Travel companies reported airfare increases of up to 60 per cent on some routes due to fuel costs and reduced capacity.

Offbeat destinations and backpacking hubs across India recorded sharp growth as younger travellers preferred shorter, experience-driven vacations.

Visa-Free Travel Boom

Travel sentiment remains high despite a sharp increase in airfare -- by about 50 to 60 per cent on some popular routes -- said online travel platforms, even as some airlines cut the number of flights due to high air turbine fuel costs.

These locations are seeing traction among travellers who initially planned long-haul foreign vacations but dropped the plans because of high costs or uncertainty.

Coolcations Gain Momentum

"Travel activity remains strong, with broader travel movement indicators such as passenger traffic showing high single-digit year-on-year growth, going into the summer season," said Rikant Pittie, CEO & cofounder, EaseMyTrip.

"While demand continues, it is becoming more selective and adaptive, rather than impulsive," Pittie added.

In addition, EaseMyTrip noted an increase in fares by approximately 5 to 10 per cent for domestic flights, while fares on popular routes are up by as much as 50 to 60 per cent.

Short-haul international routes, especially in Southeast Asia, have seen a sharper increase of 20 to 30 per cent.

At EaseMyTrip, demand for domestic destinations for this year's summer has surged by 15 to 20 per cent.

Meanwhile, short-haul international destinations have witnessed a 15 to 25 per cent increase in demand.

Airfare Surge Hits Travellers

Cleartrip echoed a similar trend of 'coolcations' and off-beat destinations.

Gaurav Patwari, chief business officer, said travellers are increasingly rerouting vacations towards Southeast and Central Asia because of better value and accessibility.

For the Philippines, Cleartrip is seeing a threefold surge in booking, while Almaty, Thailand and Malaysia are also seeing strong interest driven by visa-free access.

Family Travel Demand Soars

Family travel is also gaining momentum: Cleartrip said bookings jumped nearly 125 per cent, with Leh, Rishikesh, Shillong, Guwahati and Imphal witnessing double-digit growth.

"The overall industry has seen a notable shift in the pricing landscape this summer due to the recent spike in fuel costs, rupee depreciation, and a reduction in international flight capacity," Patwari noted.

"Domestic fares are likely to stay at elevated levels or see further increase due to summer and political tensions."

Offbeat Destinations Trending

"We see a clear pivot towards destinations such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, alongside closer-to-home favourites like Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan," said Abraham Alapatt, president and group head, marketing, service quality, value added services & innovation at Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and SOTC Travel.

Eastern Europe and Central Asian destinations such as Georgia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were also gaining traction, Alapatt added, while the Philippines and Cambodia in South East Asia remain in demand due to good flight connections and simple visa processes.

The company has launched a dedicated visa rejection insurance designed to safeguard customers against financial losses arising from visa denials, a key concern in today's travel landscape.

Backpacker travel company Zostel said offbeat destinations across its network recorded an 88 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

"Smaller-towns in India are no longer just a backdrop for travel stories -- it is where the story begins," said Aviral Gupta, chief executive officer of Zostel and Zo World.

Destinations such as Kasol, Shoja, Dobhi, Kareri and Pondicherry are also seeing increasing traction among younger travellers and groups looking for shorter road-trip-style vacations.

Get, set, go

Short-haul, visa-easy international trips gain ground

Coolcations drive surge in domestic hill and offbeat spots

Airfares spike, but demand stays resilient and selective

Family travel and group trips see strong rebound

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff