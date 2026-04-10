10 Airports Passengers Love The Most

Skytrax's annual airport rankings for 2026 are out. They are based on a massive global passenger poll.

Four Indian airports are within the top 100.

Delhi moved up to 28th and led in the India-South Asia region, while Hyderabad climbed to the 43rd spot and earned praise for staff service.

Mumbai bagged 64th place and Goa Manohar came in at 66.

Which are the world's top 10 this year?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Walk around the RED DOT/Wikimedia Commons

1. Changi Airport, Singapore

Singapore's Changi Airport, which handles 66.2 million passengers annually, remains a major Asia airport and the gateway to South-East Asia and secured the title of the world's leading airport for 2026.

Beautiful Changi -- with a bewildering choice of restaurants, a butterfly garden, a swimming pool, an indoor waterfall and a dizzying range of shops, world's best airport washrooms, theatre -- continues to set the benchmark for traveller comfort and service excellence. One visit here and you will know exactly why!

This is the 13th time the airport has claimed the coveted honour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy MSchiemenz/Wikimedia Commons

2. Incheon International Airport, South Korea

South Korea's swanky main aviation hub is among the busiest globally. A previous World Airport Awards winner, it ranked second this year and was named the "most family-friendly airport" worldwide with special swathes of the airport reserved for children via its Kids Zones.

Photograph: Kind courtesy MaedaAkihiko/Wikimedia Commons

3. Tokyo Haneda Airport, Japan

Situated under half an hour from the capital's centre, busy, busy Haneda has some of the globe's highest aviation traffic. Punctuality is of great importance. You can indulge yourself with 'Edo-style shopping' which is browsing for handicrafts that reflect Japan's Edo period.

Photograph: Kind courtesy LN9267/Wikimedia Commons

4. Hong Kong International Airport, China

Situated on Chek Lap Kok island, a manmade wonder, to the west of the city, amazingly it takes about 24 minutes to get from the airport to the centre of the city, a distance of 34-36 km.

The airport improved its standing from the previous year, moving up two notches from 6th to 4th. It's known for its Sky Bridge, squeaky clean washrooms, entertainment options, spas and more.

Photograph: Kind courtesy 名無し野電車区/Wikimedia Commons

5. Narita International Airport, Japan

The younger of the two airports serving Tokyo, Narita is a cheerful, bustling place handling heavy overseas traffic for the wider metropolitan region.

Photograph: Kind courtesy takato marui/Wikimedia Commons

6. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, France

The first non-Asian airport on this list, the premier Paris airport has been steadily gaining a better and better foothold over the years in these rankings. It has earned Spot No 6 for as per Skytrax: 'Certified as a 4-Star airport for facilities, comfort and cleanliness, shopping, food & beverages, staff service, and transfer, security and immigration processes'.

In operation since 1974, the airport functions as the main base for Air France and is named in honour of French president Charles de Gaulle, who lead French armed forces during World War II.

Photograph: Kind courtesy DV/Wikimedia Commons

7. Rome Fiumicino Airport, Italy

Located in the coastal town of Fiumicino, outside Roma, Fiumicino achieves 7th rank for offering plenty of passenger space, efficient functioning, excellent shopping areas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arne Müseler/Wikimedia Commons

8. Istanbul Airport, Turkiye

A relatively new airport, this sprawling hub is described by passengers, according to contki.com, to be an airport very representative of Turkiye, a country where East meets West, in its decor, shops and eating options. It is the chief base for Turkish Airlines.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Christian R. Rohleder/Wikimedia Commons

9. Munich Airport, Germany

Calm, super-efficient Munchen airport is Germany's second-largest aviation hub and an additional base for Lufthansa. It's a great place to chug good German beer and has its own brewery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wpcpey/Wikimedia Commons

10. Vancouver International Airport, Canada

North America debuts on the Skytrax 2026 list via Canada's second most heavily used gateway, offering links to more than 110 destinations worldwide.