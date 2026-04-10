10 Airports Passengers Love The Most

Skytrax's annual airport rankings for 2026 are out. They are based on a massive global passenger poll.
Four Indian airports are within the top 100.
Delhi moved up to 28th and led in the India-South Asia region, while Hyderabad climbed to the 43rd spot and earned praise for staff service.
Mumbai bagged 64th place and Goa Manohar came in at 66.
Which are the world's top 10 this year?
1. Changi Airport, Singapore
Singapore's Changi Airport, which handles 66.2 million passengers annually, remains a major Asia airport and the gateway to South-East Asia and secured the title of the world's leading airport for 2026.
Beautiful Changi -- with a bewildering choice of restaurants, a butterfly garden, a swimming pool, an indoor waterfall and a dizzying range of shops, world's best airport washrooms, theatre -- continues to set the benchmark for traveller comfort and service excellence. One visit here and you will know exactly why!
This is the 13th time the airport has claimed the coveted honour.
2. Incheon International Airport, South Korea
South Korea's swanky main aviation hub is among the busiest globally. A previous World Airport Awards winner, it ranked second this year and was named the "most family-friendly airport" worldwide with special swathes of the airport reserved for children via its Kids Zones.
3. Tokyo Haneda Airport, Japan
Situated under half an hour from the capital's centre, busy, busy Haneda has some of the globe's highest aviation traffic. Punctuality is of great importance. You can indulge yourself with 'Edo-style shopping' which is browsing for handicrafts that reflect Japan's Edo period.
4. Hong Kong International Airport, China
Situated on Chek Lap Kok island, a manmade wonder, to the west of the city, amazingly it takes about 24 minutes to get from the airport to the centre of the city, a distance of 34-36 km.
The airport improved its standing from the previous year, moving up two notches from 6th to 4th. It's known for its Sky Bridge, squeaky clean washrooms, entertainment options, spas and more.
5. Narita International Airport, Japan
The younger of the two airports serving Tokyo, Narita is a cheerful, bustling place handling heavy overseas traffic for the wider metropolitan region.
6. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, France
The first non-Asian airport on this list, the premier Paris airport has been steadily gaining a better and better foothold over the years in these rankings. It has earned Spot No 6 for as per Skytrax: 'Certified as a 4-Star airport for facilities, comfort and cleanliness, shopping, food & beverages, staff service, and transfer, security and immigration processes'.
In operation since 1974, the airport functions as the main base for Air France and is named in honour of French president Charles de Gaulle, who lead French armed forces during World War II.
7. Rome Fiumicino Airport, Italy
Located in the coastal town of Fiumicino, outside Roma, Fiumicino achieves 7th rank for offering plenty of passenger space, efficient functioning, excellent shopping areas.
8. Istanbul Airport, Turkiye
A relatively new airport, this sprawling hub is described by passengers, according to contki.com, to be an airport very representative of Turkiye, a country where East meets West, in its decor, shops and eating options. It is the chief base for Turkish Airlines.
9. Munich Airport, Germany
Calm, super-efficient Munchen airport is Germany's second-largest aviation hub and an additional base for Lufthansa. It's a great place to chug good German beer and has its own brewery.
10. Vancouver International Airport, Canada
North America debuts on the Skytrax 2026 list via Canada's second most heavily used gateway, offering links to more than 110 destinations worldwide.