Discovering The Rhythm Of Bhutan

IMAGE: A traditional Buddhist mask dance at Bhutan's Black-Necked Crane Festival. Photograph: Kind courtesy Richapandkar/Wikimedia Commons

The highlight of our eight-day trip to stunning Bhutan was getting to understand their cultural heritage through their traditional dances.

Each dance tells a wee Bhutanese story, providing context to the country's customs and way of life.

1. Bhutan Welcome Dance

First off the bat was the dance to make visiting folks feel at home in Bhutan. The performers, beautifully attired, moved gracefully to soothing music.

2. Bumthap Dance

This dance was representative of a central district of Bhutan of the same name. Bumthang is the cultural and religious heartland of Bhutan.

Rang yul Bumthang lumpa performed by Bumthang ladies paid tribute to their forefathers for handing them a colourful cultural heritage.

3. The Layap Dance

One of the nomadic communities of Bhutan are the distinctive Layap people, who hail from the north-west of Bhutan, that borders China.

Their dance offered insights into Layap customs.

4. Shazam Cham

Known as the Four Stag Dance, it is a re-enactment of an auspicious incident in the life of Guru Rinpoche, the great 8th century sage who brought Buddhism to Bhutan.

It is believed that the God of the Wind rode on the back of a stag and was disturbing Guru Rinpoche in his meditation. The Guru then subdued the God of the Wind and rode on his stags.

Later, his disciple Namkhai Nyingpo Rinpoche discovered this epic and saw to it that the dance is performed in religious festivals all over Bhutan.

5. The Thrung Thrung Dance

The Black-Necked Crane or Thrung Thrung Dance- honoured this majestic and revered species of cranes.

These birds migrate to Bhutan during winter and stay for three or four months, after which they fly back to Tibet and the dance form celebrated the annual arrival of these endangered birds in Phobjikha Valley, a designated conservation area and winter habitat for the cranes.

This bird, it is believed, brings blessings, prosperity and good fortune to the land.

6. The Archery Dance

The national sport of Bhutan is archery. Archery matches are more than a competition but a social and festive occasion. Each team hires dancers to encourage their mates and also distract their opponents. The ladies even offer alcohol drinks to their opponents to make them drunk so that they miss the targets.

The Archery Dance was a celebration of skill, camaraderie, community spirit.

6. Yak Dance

Another dance saluting the kingdom's wildlife: The yak is a symbol of nomadic wealth in Bhutan. It showcased the deep connection between the beast and Merak and Sakteng tribal folks of the east, bordering Arunachal Pradesh, who are totally dependent on yaks for their livelihood. It also expressed gratitude to the animal.

Key Points

Bhutan's traditional dances beautifully reflect its deep-rooted culture, spirituality, and way of life, with each dance telling a meaningful story.

Tourists are welcomed with graceful traditional performances that symbolize respect, joy, and Bhutanese hospitality.

From Bumthap and Layap to Shazam Cham and Yak Dance, each dance represents different regions, communities, beliefs, and traditions.

Bhutanese dances connect spirituality, wildlife (like cranes and yaks), and social traditions (like archery), showcasing harmony between people and nature.

All videos: Dharmesh Maniar/Rediff

Research and Presentation: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff