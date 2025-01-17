Coldplay Is Back In Mumbai! Here's Your Ultimate Concert Guide

From the exciting line-up of performances to baggage restrictions and special trains for easy commute, here's everything you need to know about Coldplay's concert at Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium on January 18, 19 and 21.
When the tickets for the Coldplay concerts in India dropped in November 2024, they sold out in a flash! Which goes to show just how popular the band is in India.
While BookMyShow had priced Coldplay tickets between Rs 2,000 and Rs 35,000, they were selling for over Rs 1,00,000 in the black market.
A second batch of tickets, released in January 2025, left fans buzzing.
The concerts -- whose opening acts will feature French hip-hop artist Shone, Palestinian singer Elyanna and India's own Jasleen Royal -- has a song line-up that includes hits like Viva La Vida, A Sky Full of Stars, Fix You and Something Just Like This.
Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, epic vibes and insane visuals.
The Mumbai venue
The Mumbai leg of their tour kicks off at Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21.
The time
Coldplay's performance is expected to commence at 7.45 pm.
Gates open: 3 pm IST
Gates close: 7.45 pm IST
The concert schedule
The performers will appear in this order:
Shone (French modern hip-hop): 5.15 pm
Elyanna (Palestinian singer-songwriter): 5.45 pm
Jasleen Royal: 6.30 pm
Coldplay: 7.45 pm onwards
How long will Coldplay's performance last?
Based on previous tour schedules, the band usually performs for up to 120 minutes approximately.
How to reach the venue
By train
Nearest stations: Nerul and Juinagar railway stations are both approximately 4 km away from the D Y Patil Stadium.
Indian Railways will operate special local trains on all three concert days connecting Goregaon and Nerul. These trains will stop at key stations like Andheri, Bandra, Chembur and Juinagar.
Train tickets, priced at Rs 500 for a two-way trip, are available on BookMyShow.
By Bus
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport will operate extra buses from Nerul and Juinagar railway stations to the stadium on all three concert days.
By cab
Navi Mumbai traffic authorities have announced traffic restrictions to ensure a smooth flow and safety during the Coldplay concerts at the D Y Patil Stadium. Expect some diversions so plan your route in advance to avoid delays.
Distance
From the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport: About 26 km by road
From the T1 Santacruz airport: About 30 km by road
From Mumbai Central Railway Station: 40 km by road (via the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link)
From Colaba: 45 km by road (via the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link)
How to watch Coldplay live
Couldn't get tickets for the tour?
Worry not! You can still watch them perform.
On January 17, Disney+ Hotstar announced that it will be broadcasting Coldplay's concert live from Ahmedabad on January 26 as a part of its partnership with the British band.
A few tips for a great experience
1. Arrive early
Arriving early ensures you have ample time to explore and settle in.
2. Dress comfortably
Comfort is key! Dress for the weather and bring layers if needed.
3. Pack your essentials
Must-haves: Tickets (digital/printed), wallet, phone, sunglasses, sunscreen, disposable water bottle and hand sanitiser.
Please carry a government ID and a soft copy of a valid government photo ID of the primary ticket holder.
4. Fully charge your phone
Ensure your phone is fully charged for capturing memories and reaching out to emergency contacts.
5. Stay hydrated
With a long concert ahead, you must drink plenty of water!
6. Plan your travel in advance
Double-check your transport details and leave early to avoid delays.
7. Eat before you go
Have a meal before heading to the concert as food stalls may have long lines.
Do not carry food or drinks to the venue. You may be allowed a sealed water bottle.
8. If you are under 14...
All concertgoers under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian with a valid ticket.
9. Bag restrictions
No large bags, backpacks or strollers will be allowed. Instead, opt for smaller bags or sling bags.
10. Electronics policy
Only mobile phones are allowed. No other electronic devices are permitted.
11. Prioritise safety
For any assistance, please head to the help desk at the venue.
Do not drink or eat anything offered by someone you do not know.