Coldplay Is Back In Mumbai! Here's Your Ultimate Concert Guide

From the exciting line-up of performances to baggage restrictions and special trains for easy commute, here's everything you need to know about Coldplay's concert at Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium on January 18, 19 and 21.

IMAGE: UK band Coldplay will kickstart its India tour on January 18 with three shows in Mumbai and two in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Steve Marcus/Reuters

When the tickets for the Coldplay concerts in India dropped in November 2024, they sold out in a flash! Which goes to show just how popular the band is in India.

While BookMyShow had priced Coldplay tickets between Rs 2,000 and Rs 35,000, they were selling for over Rs 1,00,000 in the black market.

A second batch of tickets, released in January 2025, left fans buzzing.

The concerts -- whose opening acts will feature French hip-hop artist Shone, Palestinian singer Elyanna and India's own Jasleen Royal -- has a song line-up that includes hits like Viva La Vida, A Sky Full of Stars, Fix You and Something Just Like This.

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, epic vibes and insane visuals.

IMAGE: The state-of-the-art D Y Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, can accommodate approximately 45,000 guests. Photograph: Kind courtesy D Y Patil Stadium/Twitter

The Mumbai venue

The Mumbai leg of their tour kicks off at Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21.

The time

Coldplay's performance is expected to commence at 7.45 pm.

Gates open: 3 pm IST

Gates close: 7.45 pm IST

The concert schedule

The performers will appear in this order:

Shone (French modern hip-hop): 5.15 pm

Elyanna (Palestinian singer-songwriter): 5.45 pm

Jasleen Royal: 6.30 pm

Coldplay: 7.45 pm onwards

How long will Coldplay's performance last?

Based on previous tour schedules, the band usually performs for up to 120 minutes approximately.

How to reach the venue

By train

Nearest stations: Nerul and Juinagar railway stations are both approximately 4 km away from the D Y Patil Stadium.

Indian Railways will operate special local trains on all three concert days connecting Goregaon and Nerul. These trains will stop at key stations like Andheri, Bandra, Chembur and Juinagar.

Train tickets, priced at Rs 500 for a two-way trip, are available on BookMyShow.

By Bus

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport will operate extra buses from Nerul and Juinagar railway stations to the stadium on all three concert days.

By cab

Navi Mumbai traffic authorities have announced traffic restrictions to ensure a smooth flow and safety during the Coldplay concerts at the D Y Patil Stadium. Expect some diversions so plan your route in advance to avoid delays.

Distance

From the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport: About 26 km by road

From the T1 Santacruz airport: About 30 km by road

From Mumbai Central Railway Station: 40 km by road (via the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link)

From Colaba: 45 km by road (via the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link)

How to watch Coldplay live

Couldn't get tickets for the tour?

Worry not! You can still watch them perform.

On January 17, Disney+ Hotstar announced that it will be broadcasting Coldplay's concert live from Ahmedabad on January 26 as a part of its partnership with the British band.

A few tips for a great experience

1. Arrive early

Arriving early ensures you have ample time to explore and settle in.

2. Dress comfortably

Comfort is key! Dress for the weather and bring layers if needed.

3. Pack your essentials

Must-haves: Tickets (digital/printed), wallet, phone, sunglasses, sunscreen, disposable water bottle and hand sanitiser.

Please carry a government ID and a soft copy of a valid government photo ID of the primary ticket holder.

4. Fully charge your phone

Ensure your phone is fully charged for capturing memories and reaching out to emergency contacts.

5. Stay hydrated

With a long concert ahead, you must drink plenty of water!

6. Plan your travel in advance

Double-check your transport details and leave early to avoid delays.

7. Eat before you go

Have a meal before heading to the concert as food stalls may have long lines.

Do not carry food or drinks to the venue. You may be allowed a sealed water bottle.

8. If you are under 14...

All concertgoers under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian with a valid ticket.

9. Bag restrictions

No large bags, backpacks or strollers will be allowed. Instead, opt for smaller bags or sling bags.

10. Electronics policy

Only mobile phones are allowed. No other electronic devices are permitted.

11. Prioritise safety

For any assistance, please head to the help desk at the venue.

Do not drink or eat anything offered by someone you do not know.