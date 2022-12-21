Christmas Recipes: Fruity Cake, Sweet Buns

Go all out on the Christmas weekend and bake Fruity Cake and Sweet Buns.

Delights for everyone in the family, it's lovely stuff to tuck into at breakfast and or for adding treat range to tea-time gatherings.

The chopped nuts and dried fruits give these yum and relatively simple recipes by Chef Kuldeep Bisht an intense flavour, while abiding by the Christmas theme.

Fruity Cake

Servings: 10-12

Ingredients

250 gm unsalted butter, at room temperature

225 gm castor sugar (a kind of finer sugar manufactured by top baking brands)

5 large eggs

250 gm maida or all-purpose flour

1 tsp vanilla essence

50 gm golden raisins, chopped

40 gm seedless black raisins, chopped

40 gm tutti-frutti or chopped, candied fruit

20 gm candied lemon peel, chopped, available in gourmet grocery stores or purchase online

20 gm candied orange peel, chopped, available in gourmet grocery stores or purchase online

25 gm candied ginger peel, chopped, available in gourmet grocery stores or purchase online

20 gm dried prunes, chopped

20 gm dried or fresh cranberries, chopped

40 gm cashews, chopped

Pinch baking powder

½ tsp salt

Butter to grease the cake pans

Butter paper or parchment paper

Method

Preheat an oven to 160°C.

Butter and line two round cake pans, of about 9-inch diameter, with butter paper or parchment paper.

Keep aside. In a large bowl, cream the soft unsalted butter with the castor sugar till fluffy.

In another bowl, add the vanilla essence to the eggs and whisk well.

Keep whisking as you add the eggs-vanilla mixture to the butter-sugar mixture, slowly, bit by bit. Into a third bowl, sift the flour and add the baking powder, salt to the flour.

Gently fold the flour mixture into the eggs-butter-sugar mixture.

Add almost all the chopped dried fruits, tutti-frutti, nuts, candied peels and fold gently.

Gently fold the flour mixture into the eggs-butter-sugar mixture. Add almost all the chopped dried fruits, tutti-frutti, nuts, candied peels and fold gently. Reserve a small quantity of the dried fruits, nuts, candied peel for adding on top of the cake before baking. Fill the batter in the greased cake pans and add the leftover dried fruits etc as the topping.

Bake both pans in the oven for 40-45 minutes at 160°C.

Cool before removing from the pans.

Cut into thin slices and serve warm.

Editor's Note: All ingredients should be at room temperature. Kindly don't over-mix the flour in the batter.

Sweet Buns

Servings: 15-16

Ingredients

500 gm maida or all-purpose flour, sifted

15 gm yeast

50 gm sugar + extra to sprinkle onto the buns before baking

50 ml vegetable oil

300 ml water

40 gm tutti-frutti or chopped, candied fruit

12 gm yellow raisins, chopped

20 gm unsalted butter

10 gm salt + extra to brush onto the baked buns at the end

Butter for greasing a baking tray

Butter paper or parchment paper

Method

Preheat an oven to 180°C.

Grease and line a baking tray with butter paper or parchment paper.

Keep aside. In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt, sugar.

In a small bowl, dissolve the yeast with 100 ml of the water.

Add the dissolved yeast-water mixture into flour-sugar-salt mixture and knead.

Add more water if required.

Add the unsalted butter.

Add most of the chopped raisins, tutti-frutti.

Reserve some of the tutti-frutti, raisins for sprinkling onto the buns before baking.

Knead into a smooth dough.

Add more water if required. Add the unsalted butter. Add most of the chopped raisins, tutti-frutti. Reserve some of the tutti-frutti, raisins for sprinkling onto the buns before baking. Knead into a smooth dough. Cover with a moist kitchen towel and let the dough rest for 15 minutes. Divide the dough into 15-16 small balls, roll them into palm of your hand, flatten each a little and arrange on the buttered lined baking tray.

Make sure there is enough space in between them, a little more than an inch.

Sprinkle a little water on the buns so that they don't dry out.

Leave the buns for proofing (to rise) till double in size.

Make sure there is enough space in between them, a little more than an inch. Sprinkle a little water on the buns so that they don't dry out. Leave the buns for proofing (to rise) till double in size. Garnish with the tutti-frutti, raisins, sugar. Bake the buns at 180°C for 8-10 minutes.

Take out of the oven and brush a dot of unsalted butter on top of each.

Cool on a wire rack.

Serve warm with a cup of hot chocolate or chai or coffee.

Editor's Note: For more healthy buns, you can replace the maida with ragi flour

Chef Kuldeep Bisht is the pastry senior sous chef at Theos Food Pvt Ltd, New Delhi.